TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State's stay in the Top 25 will be a short one.
Powered by three straight dominant weeks on defense, the 24th-ranked Sun Devils were riding high as they opened Pac-12 play on Saturday night against Colorado.
But that defense was unable to keep up with the dangerous Buffalo offense early on, and a late Sun Devil rally fizzled out in a 34-31 defeat.
“It ended up being a game that I thought it’d be, a scoring affair," said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. "The problem is, we couldn’t slow them down in the first half."
Despite an early 14-0 deficit, the Sun Devils rallied back to tie the game twice in the second half. However, they were ultimately done in by critical mistakes.
“There were opportunities missed," Edwards said. "When you play in a game like this, a scoring affair, you gotta make a play, whether it’s on offense or defense, to change the momentum of the game. We weren’t able to do it on either side of it.”
The Hermism
“You ate some humble pie.”
Herm Edwards on his message to his defense.
The Result
ASU had allowed just a single touchdown in each of their three games coming into Saturday, with each coming in the fourth quarter.
It took Colorado all of five minutes to equal that.
Behind redshirt senior quarterback Steven Montez, Colorado used an up-tempo attack to take the opening drive 75 yards, capped off by a Alex Fontenot touchdown run.
“We have to do a better job when they go tempo of getting line up faster," said ASU safety Evan Fields. "I feel like once they started going fast we didn’t have enough urgency to get lined up, so they got us out of place and made some plays like that.”
A week after significant offensive struggles in a win at Michigan State, the Sun Devil attack looked much better. They responded with a long drive of their own, but a personal foul penalty negated what would have been a first-and-goal situation at the Buffalo one. That forced a 48-yard field goal attempt by Cristian Zendejas. His kick was short, snapping a streak of eight consecutive makes.
Seizing momentum back, Colorado extended their lead on the next drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Montez to Tony Brown, the first of three scoring connections between the pair on the night.
"They were up 14 before you could take your hat off and sit down," Edwards said.
With their backs against the wall and needing a spark, true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered. He connected with senior wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a 53-yard score to get the Sun Devils on the board. On the ensuing kickoff, Colorado's K.D. Nixon fumbled, and the Sun Devils recovered.
Seven plays later, ASU running back Eno Benjamin scored from a yard out to tie the game.
The track meet was on.
ASU's defense was unable to slow down the Buffaloes, with a 31-yard strike from Montez to Brown reclaiming the lead.
"Tonight, everything just kind of came in place and we just played a really clean, executed game," said Montez, who threw for 337 yards.
That early gameplan certainly caught the Sun Devils off guard.
“By the time we adjusted, they had already scored 21 points," said ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
Daniels then led ASU on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Benjamin's second scoring run of the night to even the score yet again.
But that was short-lived. Just before the halftime, Colorado put together a 12-play drive that resulted in a field goal to give them the edge at the break.
To that point, there had not been a punt from either side. One defense was going to have to step up their game.
“Who was going to make plays on defense, a stop here or there, was going to dictate who was going to win this football game," said Edwards.
ASU's defense was finally able to slow down Colorado in the second half, switching up their coverage schemes to confuse Montez.
“When we made an adjustment in the second half and played zone coverage, he struggled in zone," said Gonzales. "I probably should have played more zone instead of letting those guys pick us off in man coverage.”
ASU tied the game late in the quarter with a Zendejas field goal, but the third touchdown catch by Brown put Colorado ahead going into the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play the ball very well," said Gonzales of his defensive backs.
After missing some open receivers with deep passes earlier in the night, Daniels finally dialed in the long ball. He found Frank Darby for a 39-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
"We know the type of receivers that we have," said Daniels. "They have a freak ability that I say nobody in the country could guard them, so we just have to give them a chance."
ASU's defense got a stop on Colorado's next possession, giving the Sun Devils an opportunity to take their first lead. Daniels drove his team to the Buffalo 33, but then threw his first interception of the season.
“He walked up to me and said, ‘Coach, that’s on me," Edwards said. "I said, ‘Partner, no it’s not.’”
The Sun Devil defense was able to force another punt, but Daniels and the offense returned the favor with one of their own. Montez then led Colorado on an 11-play drive that ate up nearly five minutes and resulted in a go-ahead field goal.
While they were able to mount a game-winning drive a week ago, ASU was unable to repeat the effort against Colorado when they took over with 2:05 left.
Three incompletions and a sack ended any hope of an ASU comeback.
The Critical Moment
After forcing a rare punt early in the fourth quarter, ASU took possession with a chance to take the lead. Two quick completions from Daniels had the Sun Devils on the move. On first-and-10 from the ASU 41, Daniels fired a pass to true freshman Jordan Kerley, who raced 26 yards to the Buffalo 36. However, Daniels took a hard hit following the pass.
On the next play, his pass to Kyle Williams was off the mark and easily intercepted by Derr Rakestraw.
“I put this game on me because of that pick," Daniels said. "It changed the game. It changed the outcome.”
It was the furthest ASU would advance for the rest of the game.
The Offense
Offensive line issues plagued the Sun Devils in their first two games, but a reconfigured front featuring two true freshmen seemed to click last week.
Rolling out the same group this week—left tackle LaDarius Henderson, left guard Alex Losoya, center Cohl Cabral, right guard Dohnovan West, and right tackle Steven Miller—paid dividends. Daniels had better protection, and the running game, while not great, was better.
The group allowed just two tackles for loss.
“Today you saw we kind of picked it up as an offense and found our rhythm now," Daniels said. "So we just have to keep building off of it."
It was the most active that Daniels has been as a passer in his young career. He set career-highs with 24 completions, 39 attempts, and 345 yards while spreading the ball out to nine different receivers.
“Jayden is a guy who does a pretty good job of reading coverage," Edwards said. "He’ll get it to he needs to get it to. He missed a couple of throws. He’ll tell you that. He had a couple running wide open and he just missed them. But you can’t ask any more out of this kid. He’s done a really good job for being a freshman. To have a night like he did tonight was pretty good. I’m glad he’s on our side. He’s going to be a good player.”
Aiyuk had another strong game as he continues to emerge as one of the Pac-12's better receivers. He tied a career-high with nine catches, and posted his second 100-yard effort of the year. True freshman Jordan Kerley showed run-after-the-catch ability with 59 yards on two catches.
Benjamin had a workman-like 83 yards on 20 carries. While he has not approached the big number he produced a season ago, Saturday was an encouraging effort that the running game may be getting on track behind this offensive line.
There were still problem areas. The late-game protection was poor, and dropped passes continue to be a major issue.
But after being held to 10 points and 216 yards a week ago, 31 points and 453 yards was an encouraging upswing.
“Hopefully we can build on this," said Edwards. "We need to get more balanced on offense. You don’t want to be too pass-happy. You want to be able to run the ball as well.”
The Defense
Over the first three weeks, as the ASU offense was trying to figure itself out, the defense had been able to keep the opponents in check.
On Saturday, it fell apart. Colorado put up 475 yards and 34 points on a unit that came in averaging 213 yards and seven points per game.
“Defensively, this is a tough one for these guys," Edwards said. "They had been pretty good for three weeks, and all of a sudden, they give up 34 points.”
After the game, Gonzales shouldered all of the blame.
“That was 100 percent on me," Gonzales said. "That is on me. They were coached terrible this week. When you get out-coached and out-schemed, that’s not the kids’ fault. That’s my fault.”
Two areas continued to hurt an otherwise stout unit, with one bleeding into the other.
ASU's pass rush has been poor, which in turn has allowed opponents to convert third downs at a high rate.
On Saturday, Montez was not sacked and completed 9 of 12 third-down passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and six other first downs.
“We have to find a way to make the quarterback uncomfortable. He wasn’t very uncomfortable tonight," Edwards said.
Linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas led the team with 11 tackles, and safety Cam Phillips, who left the game late due to injury, had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. Linebacker Darien Butler had seven tackles, a pass breakup, and a tackle for loss.
It was a setback for a young group that had made major strides, and with the heart of conference play upon them, it will be interesting to track how the defense can rebound after this disappointing showing.
The GOAT
After the first drive, Colorado's star wide receiver Laviska Shenault was sidelined with an injury. They needed someone to step up.
Tony Brown more than ready for the task.
On the night, Montez targeted Brown nine times. All nine times, Brown made the catch, gaining 150 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
"He’s starting to get touches and show everyone he’s a dynamic player," said Montez of Brown.
The Goat
ASU has one of the better secondaries in the Pac-12. But no matter how talented a secondary is, they can't cover forever. They need help from a pass rush, and ASU failed miserably in that area on Saturday.
The Sun Devils did not register a sack of Montez, and rarely applied any pressure, allowing him ample time to find receivers downfield.
“We were trying to run around them, which allowed (Montez) to stand up in the pocket," said Gonzales. "Then we got panicky in the secondary a couple of times and came off of coverage early.”
After the game, Gonzales took the blame for not making enough adjustments to help out his pass rushers.
“We’re not beating anybody, so we have to give them a chance schematically,” he said.
ASU entered the game tied for 53rd in the FBS with seven sacks, but have just one over the last two weeks. With several potent offenses ahead on the schedule, an answer must be found soon.
“The quarterback had a lot of time to throw. A lot of time," Edwards said. "That’s not fun with a quarterback who can throw the ball like this guy. We have to find a way to get to the quarterback. If we don’t, it’s going to be a long year.”
The Key Number: 10
Last week, ASU forced Michigan State into 17 third-down situations. They allowed the Spartans to convert nine of them, including several in long-yardage situations.
On Saturday, ASU again forced 17 third-down situations. This time, Colorado converted 10 of them, including seven-of-nine in the first half.
The Big Picture
The loss is painful, but doesn't derail any of ASU's hopes.
The Pac-12, especially the South division, is wide open. With the potential ASU has flashed on both sides of the ball, the Sun Devils can still be in the title race. But unlocking the necessary consistency will be key.
As will be bouncing back from Saturday's disappointment.
“It is the first time these guys have lost all year, " Edwards said. "How we regroup is very important."
With the next game at Cal coming up on Friday, ASU doesn't have much time to feel sorry for themselves.
"It is a very short week, and we have to get some things in," Edwards said. "We have to get some things straighten out too, especially on defense. We have to play a lot better if we are going to contend and try to win games.”
The Next Step
ASU will hit the road for a tough Friday match up against Cal.
“They have a very stingy defense," Edwards said. "They play well, and they’ll be excited playing us. It’s a conference game, and we have to get ourselves ready to go play.”
This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2016. Cal, who entered the week ranked No. 23, survived a late Ole Miss rally to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Golden Bears boast one of the nation's best defenses, and the passing game with quarterback Chase Garbers finally came alive against the Rebels.
The Extra Points
- Benjamin became the 20th player in ASU history to reach 2,000 career rushing yards.
- He also became the 18th player to rush for 20 touchdowns in a career.
- Redshirt freshman wide receiver Geordon Porter made his first career catch.
- Daniels' 345 passing yards were the third-most by a freshman in ASU history.