TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detroit is now under a "Tork Bomb" alert.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson with the first overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft. Torkelson becomes the fourth Sun Devil, and the first since 1978, to be taken with the first overall selection.

This is the second consecutive season in which a Sun Devil was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, following Hunter Bishop's selection 10th overall by the San Francisco Giants last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a premature end to Torkelson's junior season and Sun Devil career, but his impact was immense.

As a freshman in 2018, Torkelson lead the nation and broke Barry Bonds' school freshman home run record by hitting 25 home runs. He again led the conference as a sophomore with 23. Through 17 games of this past season, he had blasted another six while amassing 31 walks. His 54 career "Tork Bombs" were just two shy of Bob Horner's school home run record.

He ended his ASU career with a 337/.463/.729 slash line along with 33 doubles, 152 runs, and 130 RBI in 129 games. In addition to being a two-time unanimous All-American selection, Torkelson was twice named to USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team.

Interestingly, the Tigers announced Torkelson's selection as a third baseman. Primarily a first baseman at ASU, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder from Petaluma, Calif. has the ability to play a corner outfield position.

With this pick, ASU now has more No. 1 overall picks (four) and top 10 selections (14) than any over school in MLB Draft history.

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDPodcast