TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State's scheduled football game on Saturday against California has been canceled.

The Pac-12 announced the cancelation on Friday due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of players due to positive COVID-19 tests. Among the positive cases was ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

"First, I want to say that Lia, the girls and I are fine and I will be back quicker than you can say 'Forks Up!'" Edwards said in a statement. "Second, even with the marvelous care our medical professionals have provided for myself, my staff and my team over the past few months the virus still found me. So, I encourage all of you to take this virus seriously, to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and get tested whenever possible.

"As I've stated many times over, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is absolutely paramount and we will not put them at risk. Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point, and even played a game last weekend. We will continue to care for our students-athletes and follow all protocols very thoroughly as we prepare for our next game. Our team and coaching staff are disappointed, but we do understand what we are dealing with."

"The cancellation of a game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it is the right decision under the circumstances," said ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson. "In every case we continue to consider the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes as our number one priority.

ASU had canceled Thursday's practice, reportedly for virus reasons.

Cal had their scheduled season opener last week canceled due to their own COVID-19 issues.

The Golden Bears had one player test positive for COVID-19 last week, and contact tracing and quarantine protocols put in place by the City of Berkeley resulted in the team not having the minimum number of defensive linemen to be able to play their season opener last Saturday against Washington. Those protocols mandate that those players remain in quarantine for 14 days.

This is the third canceled game for the Pac-12 through one week of the season. In addition to the canceled Cal-Washington game, the Arizona-Utah matchup was also called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Utes program.

Nationally, this is the 13th canceled game of the week.

ASU opened the season with a 28-27 loss to No. 20 USC on Saturday. The Sun Devils' next scheduled game is a road contest against Colorado on Nov. 21. If that game is played, 2020 will mark the first season ASU started with two road games since 1991.

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDPodcast