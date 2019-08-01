TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Other newcomers arrived on campus with loftier recruiting rankings or more imposing physiques.
He could have been lost in the shuffle. He was adjusting to college life in a new state, all while trying to establish himself with the football program.
"It was a rocky year," Cam Phillips recalled. "I came in and nobody expected me to do anything. They just saw a skinny young freshman. I had to put in the work."
That's what he did, week after week. Progress was slow, but consistent. Gains were made, and by the latter part of the 2018 season, the game began slowing down for him.
"The week before USC was when I was like, 'Damn, OK. I can do this,'" he said.
He made his debut late in the Oct. 27 win over the Trojans. Two weeks later saw extensive action in a victory over UCLA, leading the team with seven solo tackles.
The next week, he was rewarded with his first career start in a crucial game at Oregon. He played well, making seven more tackles, and he saved his best for a critical moment.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the Sun Devils trailing by two and needing a stop, Phillips made a diving interception of a tipped pass, giving the Sun Devils the ball near midfield and a chance to win the game. But even though the ASU offense was unable to score, it was a true breakthrough performance for Phillips.
"I look at that game as the foundation," Phillips said. "I'm just trying to build off of that."
The returns over this offseason have been promising. Phillips added five pounds of muscle to his frame—he's now up to 181 after reporting to Tempe last summer at 165—and worked to improve his quickness and man coverage skills.
His progress earned him repeated praise from defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
"It feels good that he's behind me in what I do," said Phillips. "It makes me play harder, because I know I have his grace. It means everything to me. It's pushed me extra hard."
By playing in just three games in 2018, Phillips was able to take advantage of the new redshirt rule, and he enters 2019 as a redshirt freshman. With a season of experience under his belt, Phillips is more comfortable with himself and with his role within the team's 3-3-5 defense.
"Coming out of high school, I felt like I was a defensive back, not a safety or a corner," Phillips said. "I felt like I was a DB and could play in the secondary. Playing in this defense, it allows us to be a DB. We can press, blitz, come down and tackle. There's so many things you can do in this 3-3-5. This scheme fits me."
During spring practices, Phillips saw action with the first-team defense at one of the ranger safety positions, and he remained with the starters as ASU opened fall camp on July 31.
Running with the first-team has helped to speed up his development.
"It made me mature more," said Phillips. "I'm about to be a redshirt freshman, so I have four years ahead of me. I'm just trying to play in sync with all my other bros, and that's what we've been doing."
Those bros in the secondary form arguably ASU's deepest position group, which includes several talented newcomers. As the coaching showed last year, they are not afraid of playing younger players if they think they can contribute. For Phillips to keep his hold on his starting job, he knows he can't afford to experience the dreaded sophomore slump.
"I'm gonna keep pushing forward," said Phillips. "There's never been a year in my life where I stayed the same. I've always gone up another level. I've always turned it up."
As the 2019 season looms, Phillips is aiming to not only secure his starting role, but thrive in it. He wants to add to ASU's recent run of freshman All-Americans.
He also aims to put the rest of the Pac-12 on notice.
"I just want to make a statement that I'm here to stay."
