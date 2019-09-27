BERKELEY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once again, Arizona State was trailing late in road game against a ranked team. Once again, head coach Herm Edwards walked over to Jayden Daniels, his true freshman quarterback, right before a crucial drive.
"It’s time," Edwards said.
“I got it, Coach," Daniels calmly replied.
"Then go do it," said Edwards.
Once again, Daniels did it.
Just as he did two weeks ago against No. 18 Michigan State, Daniels engineered a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to propel the Sun Devils to victory. ASU was able to overcome early miscues to pull away late.
“When it’s a one-score game, they’re comfortable with the uncomfortable," Edwards said of his squad.
A week after losing at home to Colorado and dropping out of the Top 25, this young ASU team responded with an impressive road performance on Friday night.
“We had nothing to lose," Edwards said. "We’re playing the 15th ranked team on the road. You can’t be afraid to win.”
The 24-17 win over No. 15 California improved ASU to 4-1 overall and evened their conference record to 1-1 as they head into a much-needed bye week.
The Hermism
“It doesn’t make my wife comfortable."
- Herm Edwards on his team's tendency to play close games.
The Result
It was not a favorable set up.
ASU, reeling from a disappointing home loss, was going on the road, during a short week, to face the 15th ranked team in the nation.
But Edwards knew his team had to stick to the plan.
“You got to make it an ugly game," Edwards said. "You got to make it sloppy.”
The Sun Devils were able to follow that formula on Friday night.
They struck first on their second drive of the game. Keyed by a 38-yard reception by Ricky Pearsall, ASU marched 80 yards in eight plays, the eighth being an 11-yard touchdown run by Eno Benjamin in which he ran through multiple tackle attempts.
"We knew that we had to score points," Benjamin. "In my head, I was just thinking, ‘Touchdown, touchdown, touchdown.’ Offensive line did a really good job of blocking that front. I saw it from the go. I told Jayden, ‘This is the one. I want the ball.’”
The Golden Bears responded immediately. Quarterback Chase Garbers found Trevon Clark for a 45-yard gain to get the drive going, then found Clark again in the back corner of the endzone five play later to even the score.
Last week, ASU's defense allowed mistakes to snowball. On Friday night, they buckled down and shut out Cal for the remainder of the half.
But it was close.
Near the end of the second quarter, Garbers had Cal threatening inside ASU territory. On a scramble to the sideline, he was tripped up by ASU linebacker Darien Butler and landed hard on his right shoulder. He did not return, and was replaced at quarterback by Devon Modster.
Three plays later, Modster took a shot to the endzone, but the pass was intercepted by Aashari Crosswell.
“We were in Cover 2," Crosswell said. "I read the quarterback’s eyes. I saw he was going to the fade. I just went up and made the play.”
With a backup quarterback in the game, ASU knew Cal would rely heavily on the run game in the second half. However, the Golden Bears were able to impose their will on the first drive of the third quarter. They ran the ball on all 12 plays of a drive that spanned 63 yards and ended with a touchdown.
“We were allowing ourselves to be blocked," said ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. “They got told how soft they were after that first drive and maybe not in the nicest way. And they responded.”
ASU responded with their own physical display, running six times on a seven-play drive that ended with Benjamin's second score of the night.
“We’re growing as a unit, both offensively and defensively," Benjamin said. "We’re learning to play with each other, and we did a good job of that today.”
The 14-14 deadlock continued into the fourth quarter before Cal's Cameron Goode sacked Daniels and forced a fumble, which Cal recovered at the ASU 30. The Sun Devil defense had their backs against the wall, but it was a place they had been before.
“There was no panic," Gonzales said.
ASU did not allow yard on the next three plays, and Cal had to settle for a 47-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead.
Now trailing, Benjamin was not about to let the Sun Devils fall short of their upset bid.
“There’s no way we’re going to allow this to happen," Benjamin said. “Let’s go win this game.”
ASU took possession at their 25 with 10:50 left, and leaned hard on their junior running back.
“You could see his determination in that drive," Likens said of Benjamin.
Over 15 plays, Daniels and Benjamin led ASU down the field, capping the drive with Benjamin's third score of the day.
“Big plays were made when we needed it," Benjamin said.
ASU's second-half plan had been to stuff the run and force Modster to beat them.
On Cal's next two drives, it worked to perfection. Modster was harassed by the ASU pass rush and he completed just two of seven passes for eight yards. Both drives ended with turnovers on downs as the Sun Devils sealed the win.
“You saw how we play today," Edwards said. "That’s how we’d like to play."
ASU made it ugly and won sloppy. It's worked so far, but Edwards knows that style leaves a thin margin for error.
“It’s a hard way to live.”
The Critical Moment
He had just fumbled, which led to Cal taking a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Daniels wasn't worried. During his brief career, he has shown an unflappable demeanor, no matter the situation.
This latest setback was no different.
Likens called down from the booth to talk to his quarterback. Once Likens got him on the phone, he aimed to keep his young quarterback's spirits up by saying there was no need to worry, that there was plenty of time left in the game.
It was unnecessary.
“We got it. Sideline’s good," Daniels reassured him.
After the next ASU drive, the scoreboard was good too.
The Offense
Befitting of the Edwards style, ASU's offense is just focused on real points, not style points.
“Where we’re at right now is to score one more point late in the fourth quarter than the other team has on the scoreboard," Likens said.
Following early season reshuffling, the offensive line has used the same starting lineup for the last three games, resulting in better pass protection and more holes for Benjamin.
“It’s definitely helping," said Benjamin of the offensive line. "Continuity goes a long way.”
Daniels did not put up big numbers, but he made plays when it mattered most. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 174 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also ran for a career-best 84 yards on 12 attempts.
“They overflow to everything, so there’s a cutback lanes for me," Daniels said of Cal's defense. "They got high-speed rushers, so I just stepped up in the pocket. If nothing was there, just take off and take what you can get.”
Kyle Williams led the way with four catches, with Brandon Aiyuk, Curtis Hodges, and Benjamin adding a pair each. Hodges had a bad drop on a key third down that would have moved the chains, if not ended in the endzone.
ASU put up 365 yards on one of the conference's best defense, and rose to the occasion in crunch time. It should not be overlooked that it was done with young players in so many key positions.
“The future is so bright," Likens said. “You see when you play young guys, the more confident they become and the more confident you become in them.”
The Defense
Holding any Pac-12 team to 17 points, 245 yards, and 3.9 yards per play is impressive, and to do so with many young players on the road is all the more promising.
A week after the humbling at the hands of Colorado, the Sun Devil defenders played with a chip on their shoulder.
“We weren’t us. We were a little bit soft," Crosswell said of the Colorado game. "We just had to do us. I feel that’s what we did in this game.”
One of the primary issues last week was the lack of a pass rush. Against Cal, ASU had three sacks and made both Garbers and Modster uncomfortable on several other attempts.
"Guys were getting tired of hearing about it, so we did something about it," Butler said of the media criticisms of the pass rushing issues.
Merlin Robertson led the way with 11 tackles, with Crosswell added two pass breakups with his interception. Stepping in to the starting lineup for Kobe Williams, cornerback Jack Jones was strong in coverage, as was Chase Lucas after some early struggles.
Most importantly, the unit came together to preserve the lead, forcing the consecutive turnovers on downs to close the game.
"Our better players made more plays tonight," Gonzales said.
The GOAT
It's not been the kind of start that Benjamin, or anyone with the ASU program, had expected.
A year after setting a school rushing record and finishing fifth in the nation in yards, Benjamin entered Friday's game just 73rd in the country, with a yards-per-carry average nearly two yards below his 2018 mark.
Offensive line issues have been the primary factor, but Benjamin showed that he's still an elite back on Friday night as he ran 29 times for 100 yards.
“I give all props to the offensive line," Daniels said. "They got the run game going today. Eno did a phenomenal job. Offensive line did a phenomenal job with the run game. That’s the bread and butter, getting the run game going."
When ASU needed a play, they road the legs to their lead back. On ASU's go-ahead drive, Benjamin ran six times, caught one pass, and scored the game-winner.
The Big Picture
The Pac-12 South, and the conference as a whole, remains wide open. With this road win, ASU showed that they are very much a contender, even as they remain a work in progress.
“We got to clean it up if we’re going to be a good football team," said Edwards.
Issues on third downs, both on offense and defense, plus self-inflicted mistakes like penalties and drops, continue to hamper the Sun Devils. The staff hopes that with experience, those will be eliminated moving forward.
The bye week also comes at a perfect time for ASU, as several key players are battling nagging injuries.
The Next Step
ASU will enter into one of their two bye weeks during the season. They'll be back on the field on Saturday Oct. 12 when they host Washington State.
The Extra Points
- The last time beat ranked teams in consecutive road games was 1986. ASU won the Pac-10 and Rose Bowl that season.
- Starting cornerback Kobe Williams missed the game due to a migraine.