A day after a devastating end to the season, Arizona State baseball got some good news on Monday.
Outfielder Hunter Bishop was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 10th pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft. He becomes the first Sun Devil since Deven Marrero in 2012 to be selected in the first round.
Bishop, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Palo Alto, Calif., shot up the draft boards during a stellar junior season. He hit .344 with 22 home runs, 63 RBI, and a team-best 12 stolen bases while earning All-Pac-12 first team honors. His doubles, home runs, and RBI totals each surpassed his combined totals from his freshman and sophomore seasons.
A left-handed hitter, Bishop offers impressive power. He tweaked his approach heading into the year, which helped cut down his strikeout rate while seeing his average improve and an improved walk rate. He has above average speed on the base paths and in the outfield.
Bishop played center field for the Sun Devils and could stick there as a pro or slide to a corner outfield spot.
His selection comes a day after ASU blew a 6-run lead in the 8th inning in a loss to Southern Mississippi that eliminated the Sun Devils from the NCAA Tournament. In the three postseason games, Bishop went 2-for-9 with three runs scored, two RBI, and seven walks.
Bishop is the younger brother of current Seattle Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop.
ASU baseball's wait for their first round pick figures to be much shorter than seven years. First baseman Spencer Torkelson will be draft eligible following the 2020 season, and early projections have him in contention to be the first overall pick.
Teammate Alex Marsh, a right-handed pitcher, should join Bishop as an early round selection in this year's draft.
