TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Patience is a rare trait these days. In college football, even more so.
If a head coach has a year that finishes below expectations, his seat gets hot. If a player finds himself in a crowded depth chart, it’s off to the transfer portal.
So it’s something of an anomaly, and a refreshing one at that, when someone chooses to battle through adversity for a chance to find success.
Khaylan Kearse-Thomas came to Arizona State as a touted four-star linebacker in the Sun Devils’ 2015 class. But through his first three years in Tempe, he had made just 17 total tackles.
Not exactly the kind of production he or the team had hoped to see.
During that span, Kearse-Thomas was never able to crack a lineup that featured linebackers such as Salamo Fiso, D.J. Calhoun, and Christian Sam. But instead of feeling dejected or exploring a transfer, Kearse-Thomas used those years as a learning opportunity.
“It was never really discouraging,” said Kearse-Thomas. “I’m one to learn and have to understand it. My years here, I was learning, and I took big strides. I learned a lot from the past linebackers that were here in front of me.”
While his contributions on defense were minimal, Kearse-Thomas was able to carve out a role on special teams that helped to keep him engaged and continue his development.
“Coach (Shawn) Slocum on special teams, he just helped my game further on,” he said. “That helped a lot.”
Despite the lack of playing time, Kearse-Thomas never lost faith in his ability, or that his chance would eventually come.
“It’s a competition, you have to compete,” said Kearse-Thomas. “If you get beat out for the spot, you can’t cry about it. You have to keep competing, and that’s what I kept doing. I bet on myself.”
Last season, a new coaching staff and scheme gave him a fresh start. However, initially, it seemed to be the same old story.
Two true freshmen—Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler—earned starting spots out of fall camp and put together impressive years. By midseason redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson had assumed the other first-team spot. With three freshmen seemingly entrenched in the starting lineup, Kearse-Thomas—who provided depth with 34 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss—appeared to be on his way to being a career backup.
But a strong performance in the Las Vegas Bowl, in which Kearse-Thomas started in place of Robertson, caught the eye of linebackers coach Antonio Pierce.
As the team entered spring practices, Johnson was sidelined while he recovered from shoulder surgery. That thrust Kearse-Thomas into the lineup and gave him a chance to show what he could do.
He made the most of it.
“I always thought to just keep putting in the work,” said Kearse-Thomas. “From my high school days to now. In high school, I had to put in the work to get my spot. Transitioning to college, I see that even more. You have to do a lot more to get that spot.”
Kearse-Thomas was so impressive that Pierce said near the end of camp that he was the only “penciled in” starter of the group. That praise served as further motivation for the senior.
“It’s a huge honor, and I’m just trying to keep that going,” said Kearse-Thomas. “That’s just instilling in my mind to come out every day and be perfect. That’s the motto: Let’s be perfect.”
To be perfect, Kearse-Thomas spent the summer working in the weight room, reshaping his body and adding muscle and “good weight”. He also learned from Pierce in the film room, studying the finer points of the game “trying to get to that higher level.”
But beyond the physical strength or the football IQ, another element has helped Kearse-Thomas and the rest of the team.
When Herm Edwards took over the program in Dec. of 2017, he loosened some of the strict rules that were in place under former head coach Todd Graham. Edwards allowed his players—within a framework of expectations—to be more of themselves, and it has served as a breath of fresh air for the program.
“(Edwards) told us when he first got here, be yourself,” Kearse-Thomas said. “I feel like that helped the team tremendously, from the offensive side to the defensive side. It wasn’t like that before, but when he came, you see characteristics in people flourish.”
On the practice field, Kearse-Thomas is flourishing and smiling. He can often be seen cheering on his teammates, laughing and joking in the down moments, or dancing to the music during stretching sessions, much like wide receiver—and former roommate—Frank Darby.
“I lived with Frank, so it rubbed off over time,” Kearse-Thomas said, laughing. “His energy, it’s amazing. I looked at it, and I had that energy in high school, and being around him more just brought it back out. It’s fun, and when you’re having fun, you’re able to bring that energy.”
As the lone senior among the team’s linebackers, Kearse-Thomas has also stepped up as a leader in the group. After the ups and downs of his career, he has many lessons he wants to pass on.
“I feel like I learned a lot over my years here, and I’m trying to share that knowledge,” Kearse-Thomas said. “Putting out the good word that you may not be where you want right now, but just keep going and believe in yourself. You can get there.”
Part of that leadership is ensuring that the defense’s younger players don’t fall victim to the dreaded sophomore slump. In that regard, Kearse-Thomas feels the scheme has a built-in deterrent.
“I think the setup of the defense we have now is naturally preventative,” said Kearse-Thomas. “It’s a lot of competition. If you seem like you’re going to go into a slump, you will be replaced. They have no standard around here. It’s a clean slate from last year to this year. We don’t care if you’re this, that, or that. If you’re not competing and not making plays, then the next person will be up.”
Kearse-Thomas has been the potential next man up, and as fall camp continues, he aims to avoid giving up the job he worked and waited so long to get.
“It’s real competitive,” Kearse-Thomas said. “That’s what they try to put on us to the fullest. Compete every day. Come out here like you’re trying to get a spot and trying to keep that spot.”
The Sun Devil defense exceeded all expectations in 2018. Heading into 2019, and into the second year in the 3-3-5 system, the group is focused on elevating defense from good to great through an attention to details and maximum effort.
And after four years, Kearse-Thomas is eager to do his part.
“I want to be the playmaker,” he said. “A leader and a playmaker. Those are the goals.”
