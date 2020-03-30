TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Sun Devils could be missing a critical piece of their men's basketball team.

On Monday, it was learned that guard Remy Martin would forgo his senior season and enter the NBA Draft.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley tweeted his support of the move.

I support Remy 💯 as he pursues his dreams! pic.twitter.com/jso9QtaXrA — Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) March 30, 2020

As a junior, Martin emerged as one of the top playmakers in the Pac-12 and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. He finished second in the conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game and was eighth in assists at 4.1.

ASU had earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament, but the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic before the Sun Devils could play. At 20-11, ASU was poised to make a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

A four-star member of ASU's 2017 recruiting class from Chatsworth, Calif., Martin quickly made an impact in Tempe. As a true freshman, he proved to be an energetic catalyst off the bench on his way to being a co-winner of the Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Taking over the starting point guard role as a sophomore, he averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 assists per game to earn All-Pac-12 second team honors. He helped engineer an upset over Kansas and guide ASU to their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Martin also earned recognition for his philanthropic work. He honored his Filipino heritage by regularly sending clothes and shoes back to the Philippines.

