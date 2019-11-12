TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Sun Devils will face the Gators.
Eventually.
On Tuesday, Arizona State announced a future home-and-home series with the Florida Gators.
The games will be played on Saturday, September 16, 2028 at Sun Devil Stadium/Frank Kush Field in Tempe and on Saturday, September 6 or 13, 2031 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
Barring a bowl meeting before 2028, the matchup in Tempe will be the first time the teams have faced each other.
"This agreement with the University of Florida provides our fan base with yet another elite series with a Power 5 opponent," ASU athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "The addition of Florida complements our future schedules, which already include series with LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and BYU. We are proud of our future football schedules and of the fact that we can produce quality and interesting matchups for our fan base to enjoy."
The Florida series is the latest in a series of strong non-conference opponents booked on ASU's future schedules, including four from the SEC.
- BYU: home 2020, away 2021
- Oklahoma State: away 2022, home 2023
- Mississippi State: home 2024, away 2025
- Texas A&M: away 2026, home 2027
- San Diego State: home 2027, away 2028
- Florida: home 2028, away 2031
- LSU: away 2029, home 2030
- Texas: home 2032, away 2033
