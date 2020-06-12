TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A much-anticipated crosstown basketball battle will finally happen.

On Friday, Arizona State announced a home-and-home men's basketball series against Grand Canyon University. The Antelopes will host the Sun Devils on Dec. 13, 2020, with the matchup in Tempe to be played in December of 2021.

"We look forward to starting a series at Grand Canyon this season," ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said in a statement. "Bryce Drew and his family are well-known in the college basketball world and as we welcome them to the Valley, it made sense to have an efficient home-and-home with his program."

ASU had previously faced GCU in an exhibition game in 2011.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to play a series with Arizona State," said GCU first-year head coach Bryce Drew. "Bobby has built one of the better programs in the country, and this will be a series that the Phoenix area will be very excited for."

Drew takes over the Antelope program following the firing of Dan Majerle, who is now suing the university claiming a breach of contract. Majerle had elevated the GCU team into a strong Western Athletic Conference squad, posting four straight 20-win seasons before dropping to 13-17 last season.

Under Hurley, ASU has become a Pac-12 contender, having made two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances prior to the abrupt end to last season due to the coronavirue pandemic, in which they likely would have secured a third-straight bid. With a host of talented returners led by Alonzo Verge joined by 5-star signees Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley, ASU figures to be among the Pac-12 title favorites.

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDPodcast