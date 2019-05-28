TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The NFL connection is growing stronger in Tempe.
On Tuesday, Arizona State announced that former Cincinnati Bengals' head coach Marvin Lewis would be joining Herm Edwards' staff as a special advisor.
“Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game,” said Edwards, ASU's head coach, in a statement. “Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes.”
The 60-year-old Lewis most recently served 16 seasons as head coach of the Bengals, beginning in 2003. He lead Cincinnati to four AFC North division titles, and he was named the 2009 NFL Coach of the Year. His 131 wins are the most in franchise history, but his teams failed to win a single playoff game in seven trips to the postseason.
He began his coaching career in 1981 as an assistant at his alma mater Idaho State. He then had stops at Long Beach State, New Mexico, and Pittsburgh before breaking into the NFL ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lewis won a Super Bowl ring in 2001 as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.
Lewis was fired by the Bengals following a 6-10 mark last season, but the opportunity to work with Edwards was too much to pass up.
“I’ve known Herman for almost 30 years and the opportunity to come and assist him and his coaches win football games is very exciting and appealing,” said Lewis in a statement. “Arizona State and Tempe have always been special to me. When I was a young coach I came to visit (ASU defensive coaches) Willie Shaw and Bob Padilla back in 1983. Dirk Koetter, who is one of my closest friends, was the head coach there, Ray Anderson, who I’ve known for more than 20 years, used to represent me, and my daughter (Whitney) went to school there."
Lewis' experience will lend ASU a valuable resource in scouting, preparation, and evaluation.
“I envision just being another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches. I was really impressed with the staff and what they accomplished after they hit the ground running last season. ASU is a great university and is known for having an outstanding athletic program that has always been able to attract top athletes from around the country and I look forward to doing all I can to help the program.”
Lewis represents the latest addition that brings strong NFL ties to Tempe, either as former players, coaches, or team executives.
In addition to Edwards—formerly head coach of the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, ASU's staff now boasts linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, special teams coach Shaun Slocum, Director of Player Personnel Al Luginbill, analyst Derek Hagan, consultant Danny White, and offensive analyst Kevin Mawae, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.
That pedigree is another step forward for the Sun Devils as the program aims to create a pro model in the desert. In addition, it gives ASU a valuable edge in recruiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.