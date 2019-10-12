TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The post-game press conference was underway. A reporter was in the middle of asking a question to an Arizona State player when someone loudly interrupted.
Junior wide receiver Frank Darby—shirtless—had burst into the media room.
“We just got the dub, man!" he yelled to his teammates seated at the podium. "Hurry up, y’all! Come on, man! We gotta turn some music on and turn it up! Let’s go, man!”
Darby has long been the Sun Devils' emotional catalyst, and after No. 18 ASU's wild 38-34 win over Washington State, even he couldn't contain his energy.
It was understandable.
The Sun Devils had just completed yet another fourth quarter comeback led by their true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels' 17-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left proved to be the game winner.
Playing in close games has been the Sun Devils' style since Herm Edwards took over after the 2017 season, and while it might be taking a toll on the veteran coach, he knows that's just the way his young team is playing right now.
“They’re trying to send me to the hospital," he said with a smile after the game.
The Hermism
“These guys are going to give me a heart attack. What are y’all doing? I’m 65 years old!”
- Herm Edwards on his team always playing in close games.
The Result
Coming off a bye week, during which they moved up to No. 18 in the AP poll, the Sun Devils returned to Tempe to face a Washington State team riding a two-game losing streak. Despite the recent struggles, Edwards and his team knew that facing the Cougars' high-powered Air Raid offense—ranked No. 1 nationally in passing—meant the game was going to take ASU out of their comfort zone.
“It was not going to be a 14-17 game," Edwards said. "It was going to be in the 30s.”
The Cougars got off to a fast start, with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Gordon to Travell Harris on the opening drive helping to spur WSU to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Meanwhile, ASU's offense was misfiring, in a reflection of the Sun Devils' Week 4 loss to Colorado.
“We got off to a start similar to Colorado," Edwards said. "They got up on us early. We were playing some zone coverage and couldn’t quite get to the quarterback.”
Early in the second quarter, things began clicking for the Sun Devil offense when Daniels connected with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a 40-yard score.
“Those type of plays, those are what Jayden looks at me for," Aiyuk said.
Gordon as able to answer on the ensuing drive, as he found Dezmon Patmon for a two-yard score to extend the lead back to 10. But just before halftime, Daniels and Aiyuk connected again. Aiyuk hauled in a quick slant, made a defender miss, and raced 86 yards for a score.
“That’s supposed to be a 10-yard play, and he runs off with it," Edwards said.
The Sun Devil defense forced a quick three-and-out, which gave Daniels enough time to get ASU in position to kick a field goal to tie the game as the half expired.
In the locker room, the Sun Devils knew that their offense was going to have to keep scoring to have a chance to win.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight," said senior running back Eno Benjamin.
Benjamin put that mentality on full display to open the second half. He ran five times to help get ASU into Cougar territory, and on a fourth-and-1 from the WSU 32, ASU turned to their lead back to move the chains.
He did more than that, bursting through for a 32-yard score.
“The first thing I was thinking about was first down," Benjamin said. "Everything that came after that was a bonus. They ran a stunt that we picked up well.”
ASU's first lead of the day did not last long, though. Gordon led WSU on a 14-play, 91-yard drive that tied things up less than five minutes later. As Washington State continued to have success, Edwards told defense coordinator Danny Gonzales to change things up.
“Enough of this," said Edwards. "Play cat coverage. Cat coverage is simple: Cover your cat and bring pressure.”
But WSU struck again on their next drive, with Max Borghi's two-yard run putting the Cougars back up just before the end of the third quarter.
The momentum was fully in the Cougars' favor heading into the fourth quarter, but this was nothing new to Edwards' ASU squad. Even with a team featuring so many young players, the Sun Devils were comfortable facing adversity.
“They don’t know how hard it is," Edwards said. "This was hard. Two weeks ago against Cal, it was hard. Michigan State, hard. They don’t flinch.”
Daniels and Benjamin led the Sun Devils down the field to get to the WSU 33. Daniels then connected with Aiyuk again for a 33-yard score to even the game up.
“They don’t quit," Edwards said. “All along, I felt like our offense would have opportunities to make big plays.”
ASU forced WSU into a punt on the next possession, but a great kick by Oscar Draguicevich was downed at the ASU 3. The Sun Devils went three and out, and a bad punt by Michael Turk set the Cougars up at the ASU 36 with just 5:27 left in the game.
It looked bleak after Gordon connected with Tyrese Ross for 17 yards on the first play, but the Sun Devil defense stiffened and forced the Cougars to settle for a field goal.
With 2:30 left on the clock, ASU would have a chance to either tie or win the game.
As he had before Daniels engineered game-winning drives on the road against Michigan State and Cal, Edwards walked over to his young quarterback. By now, they knew the routine.
Daniels looked at his coach walking over. “I know," he said.
"Then go do it," Edwards said. "This is it”
“Coach, I got you," Daniels replied.
Before they took the field from their own 25-yard line, Benjamin looked over to Daniels and Aiyuk.
“It’s Michigan State all over again," he said.
Daniels, despite being a true freshman and in the midst of his sixth collegiate game, was unfazed.
“It just felt like the other two, nothing different,' he said. "Stay composed and go down the field and score.”
On the first four plays, the defense played back to prevent a big gain, so Daniels dumped it off to Benjamin each time to get to midfield.
“Eno was big on the last drive," Edwards said. "(Daniels) is looking downfield and they’re playing Cover 2, he knows Eno is going to be open in the middle. Throw it to Eno and keep the chains moving.”
Benjamin kept ASU alive with a five-yard run on a fourth-and-2. Two plays later, ASU faced a second down at the WSU 17 with just 41 seconds left.
It was time for Daniels to do his thing.
“I trust the guy. I trust him," Edwards said of Daniels. "I know that he knows when the moment appears, it’s never too big for him. That’s what good players understand. They want the moment. They don’t always succeed, but they’re not afraid of it.”
Daniels dropped back, but saw a lot of open field in front of him.
“The play was supposed to go to (Aiyuk)," he said. "It was a check between me and him. I saw the middle of the field wide open, and No. 13 drop back to try and take it away. It just opened up.”
Daniels sprinted forward and jumped at the goal line as he was hit by a defender.
TOUCHDOWN DEVILS. JAYDEN DANIELS. pic.twitter.com/cYwYdyOIBP— Brad Denny (@BDenny29) October 12, 2019
He scored.
Now trailing 38-34, Washington State got the ball back with 30 seconds. They got to the ASU 43, but a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt was derailed by some timely ASU pressure.
The Critical Moment
This back-and-forth battle had a number of key moments, but one stood out to Edwards.
“Holding them to a field goal was the key to the game," he said. "It was huge.”
Turk had been one of the nation's best punters, but his shank gave the Cougars a great starting position at the ASU 36.
As they had so many times already this season, the Sun Devil defense stepped up. They forced WSU to settle for a field goal, which gave ASU some leeway as Daniels led the offense out with 2:30 left.
The rest is history.
The Offense
Each week, with Daniels growing more comfortable in his role, the Sun Devil offense seems to make strides. Facing a vulnerable WSU defense, ASU took advantage with 38 points, 532 yards, and 7.8 yards/play.
Daniels threw for 363 yards and three scores, and once again, did not commit a turnover. He added 41 yards rushing, pre-sacks, which included the 17-yard game-winner.
“It takes pressure off of Eno, and it takes pressure off of the receivers knowing I’m able to use my legs and they’ll have to account for me," Daniels said.
After a sluggish start, Benjamin ran for 137 yards—103 after the half—and added 34 yards on six catches.
Eight different players caught passes for ASU. Aiyuk had a career day, and Kyle Williams had a strong game with 49 yards on five catches. True freshman Ricky Pearsall had a 25-yard catch, helping to set up the field goal just before halftime.
At the season's midway point, it appears that the Sun Devil offense is starting to figure itself out and finding a nice balance between the run and the pass. With Daniels at the helm, they may only be scratching the surface of their potential.
The Defense
They knew they'd give up points. They knew they'd give up yards. It was all about keeping things manageable against Washington State's offense.
Cougar quarterback Anthony Gordon threw 64 times, completing 44 (one shy of the most ever completed against an ASU defense) for 466 yards and three scores. ASU struggled to pressure Gordon, who often had plenty of time to find a receiver. That inability to generate pressure doomed the Sun Devils against Colorado, but they were able to get the win on Saturday.
“We went in with the same mindset," said cornerback Jack Jones. "The DBs, we went in with the same gameplan and trusted the coaches.”
Jones was targeted often by Gordon and surrendered a number of big plays. However, he did break up five passes, and led the team with 11 tackles, 10 of which were solo. Kobe Williams and Aashari Crosswell each had two pass break ups.
ASU did not register a sack and had just four tackles for loss, and the lack of consistent pressure remains the top defensive concern at the season's midway point.
However, this young group has shown the ability to overcome shaky play early in games and make plays when it counts most. With difficult opponents ahead, that's a trait that will serve them well.
The GOAT
He had been battling a stomach bug during the week and was cramping up during the first half. But you'd never had known it by his play.
Simply put, Brandon Aiyuk was a beast against the Cougars. He caught seven passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Already one of the nation's leaders in yards after the catch, Aiyuk continued to show how dangerous he is in the open field, turning short passes into long gains.
“He’s unique with the ball in his hand," Edwards said. “When you get him one-on-one and he gets a crease, he knows how to run with the football.”
During the offseason, Aiyuk tweeted some numbers: 88, 1,406, and 15.
881,40615....— Brandon Aiyuk (@THE2ERA) January 14, 2019
Those are ASU's single-season receptions, receiving yardage, and touchdown records...plus one. Aiyuk wants to be one of the best in school history, and his performance over the first six games is in that territory.
He's currently on pace for, including a bowl: 67 catches, 1,410 yards, and 11 touchdowns. As Daniels gains experience, and the connection between him and Aiyuk grows, those records could be in danger.
The Hot Take
Just six games into his college career, Jayden Daniels is a top-tier Pac-12 quarterback.
His numbers are solid. He's completing 63 percent of his throws for 1,610 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. He's also run for 198 yards and two more scores.
But what truly sets him apart are his intangible qualities. He's played his best in key situations, and shown no fear when the game is on the line. Those are rare qualities for any player, let alone a true freshman.
By now, Edwards knows he's got a special one.
“You just be Jayden Daniels every Saturday, and we’ll be fine."
The Big Picture
On Friday night, ASU held a team meeting. During the gathering, Benjamin reminded his team that they had been in this position last year. They were ranked, and were facing a beatable opponent. Last year, they fell flat. Benjamin reinforced how crucial it was to have the right mindset.
It showed on Saturday afternoon.
“Our motto is real simple: Stay humble and hungry," Edwards said.
At 5-1 and 2-1 in Pac-12 play, ASU remains well positioned to make a run for the South division crown. They also should begin to get some notice nationally, as they have a chance to be a Top 15 team by Sunday.
But Edwards doesn't care about that. He's just focused on the next tough task at hand.
"I don’t care about any rankings. I don’t pay attention to them.”
The Next Step
ASU will head to Salt Lake City next week for a Saturday afternoon battle against Utah. The 15th ranked Utes were the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 South. At 4-1, their defense has played very well, while the offense has made strides under returning starting quarterback Tyler Huntley.
“We gotta go play Utah, and they have a really good football team.," Edwards said. "A really good team. That’s all I care about.”
The winner of this match-up will likely put themselves in the driver's seat in the South division.
Next Saturday's game will kick off at 3 p.m. MST.
The Extra Points
- This was ASU's first win as ranked team since 2014.
- The 363 passing yards by Daniels set a new career high, and was the third-highest single-game total ever by an ASU freshman.
- Aiyuk's 196 receiving yards were the 11th-highest by a Sun Devil in school history.