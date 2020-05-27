SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday was scheduled to be the final round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. Instead, Grayhawk, ASU and the Thunderbirds spent the day preparing for next season. The club has been awarded the 2021 and 2022 tournament and will bid for 2023 to replace 2020.
"I just don't think there's a better place to host it. This is like the center of the golf universe really," said ASU Men's Golf head coach Matt Thurmond, who's team was ranked ninth.
The ASU women's team was ranked third in the country.
"It's been a little bit depressing. The weather was so beautiful and you'd think about, 'Oh, we'd be out there teeing off,'" said Missy Farr-Kaye, ASU's Women's Golf coach.
Farr-Kaye will get senior Olivia Mehaffey back for another season. Thurmond announced that top golfer Kevin Yu will return to school as well.