TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- According to reports, the University of Arizona is set to hire Tommy Lloyd as its head basketball coach.
The news came a week after the Wildcats fired Sean Miller after 12 seasons in Tucson.
Lloyd is an assistant coach at Gonzaga and has been a huge part of the Zags’ success on the national stage.
According to Gonzaga, Lloyd has been an assistant coach for 20 seasons and joined Gonzaga for the 2001-02 season.
“Lloyd’s knowledge of the European game has been instrumental in placing Gonzaga players overseas to continue their basketball careers, as well as nurturing his contacts in recruiting circles as Gonzaga’s recruiting base has extended worldwide,” the school wrote on its website.
Gonzaga reached the NCAA tournament in each of Lloyd’s 19 seasons on staff, including an appearance in the national championship game in the program’s first-ever Final Four, three Elite Eights and Sweet 16 appearances in 2006, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Lloyd went to Walla Walla Community College for two seasons and graduated from Whitman College in 1998. He has a degree in biology and a secondary teaching credential. He and his wife Chanelle were married in 1997 and they have three children -- Liam (2001), Sophia Marie (2004) and Maria Alexis (2007).
Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman broke the news with a tweet Wednesday afternoon.