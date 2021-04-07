TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After being plagued by scandal, the Sean Miller era is over.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday morning, University of Arizona let him go as the head basketball coach for its men's basketball program. He had one year left on his contract.

The move comes after the university released the NCAA's Notice Of Allegations on March 5. It includes five Level I allegations against the school, including four against Miller's program. Level I is the most serious. The allegations including taking bribes, unethical recruiting, and lack of institutional control. Miller was hit with a Level I violation because he allegedly didn't promote an atmosphere of compliance with the NCAA.

Miller's assistants, Emanuel "Book" Richardson and Mark Phelps, were hit with Level I violations, too. Richardson spent three months in prison for taking $20,000 in bribes from aspiring agents. The allegation documents, which the school received in October, were made public only after ESPN sued and a judge ruled they had to be released.

Three days later, Arizona President Robert Robbins told reporters that Miller "is our coach."

Miller went 302-109 at the University of Arizona with four 30-win seasons and went to the Elite Eight three times. However, the Wildcats only went 29-27 in the Pac-12 during the past three seasons, missing out on the last two NCAA tournaments. He was hired in 2009.