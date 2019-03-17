(3TV/CBS5) -- It was a good "Selection Sunday" for the the Sun Devils!
ASU's men's basketball team has earned a spot in the field of 68 after being selected to play in the First Four.
This is the second straight year ASU has gone to the NCAA Tournament.
Bobby Hurley spoke to the media on Monday.
“I see what’s happening here.”#Sundevils Coach Bobby Hurley had a feeling #ASU was in #MarchMadness when he saw #Buffalo pop up at six seed. pic.twitter.com/PVpkrCTG7q— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 18, 2019
Bobby Hurley & Chris Mullin meet on Wednesday in Dayton when #ASU plays #StJohns in #MarchMadness. Hurley first faced Mullin in @usabasketball #DreamTeam practices. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/NcwkUKwZPw— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 18, 2019
ASU will face off against St. John’s in the play-in game in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday evening.
If they win, the Devils will advance to take on Buffalo on Friday.
22-10 Arizona State is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. ASU plays St. John’s in the play-in game.@azfamily @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/qBVtuEaTvB— Joe Pequeno (@JoePequenoTV) March 17, 2019
.@SunDevilHoops is IN THE BIG DANCE in a First Four game playing for a an 11-seed.They'll play St. John's in Dayton.#azfamily #NCAATournament #SelectionSunday #bigdance— Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) March 17, 2019
😈 TOURNAMENT BOUND 🔱The Sun Devils earn a spot in the field of 68 after being selected to play in the First Four in Dayton! pic.twitter.com/fi8dWtvLWt— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 17, 2019
