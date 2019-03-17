This is the second straight year ASU has gone to the NCAA Tournament.

(3TV/CBS5) -- It was a good "Selection Sunday" for the the Sun Devils!

ASU's men's basketball team has earned a spot in the field of 68 after being selected to play in the First Four.

Bobby Hurley spoke to the media on Monday.

ASU will face off against St. John’s in the play-in game in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday evening.

If they win, the Devils will advance to take on Buffalo on Friday. 

 

(4) comments

Mistery88
Mistery88

yeah, they aren't part of the 64 yet... so they aren't actually in the Tournament yet.... #fakenews

Report Add Reply
TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Good luck.

Report Add Reply
Fairandbalanced
Fairandbalanced

This is a tournament appearance unless they win the play in game.

Report Add Reply
Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Plane tickets to Dayton 25000 dollars......losing to StJohns——-PRICELESS!

Report Add Reply

