Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) celebrates with teammate guard Helena Pueyo (13) in front of Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards after getting fouled during the second half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time in school history, the University of Arizona women's basketball team will advance to the national championship for after beating UConn 69-59 Friday night.

The Wildcats never trailed against the favored and fabled Huskies, who had made the Final Four 13 consecutive times. UConn has was 11 national titles but has lost in the semifinals each of the last four tournaments. Christyn Williams led UConn with 20 points. Arizona's win sets up an all Pac-12 final with Stanford.

Reactions from all over Arizona flooded social media to congratulate the Wildcats on their win.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

 

