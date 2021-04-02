SAN ANTONIO, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time in school history, the University of Arizona women's basketball team will advance to the national championship for after beating UConn 69-59 Friday night.
The Wildcats never trailed against the favored and fabled Huskies, who had made the Final Four 13 consecutive times. UConn has was 11 national titles but has lost in the semifinals each of the last four tournaments. Christyn Williams led UConn with 20 points. Arizona's win sets up an all Pac-12 final with Stanford.
Reactions from all over Arizona flooded social media to congratulate the Wildcats on their win.
I am declaring Sunday, April 4th, @ArizonaWBB Day in the @cityoftucson.— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) April 3, 2021
After the (deep breath)...BIGGEST WIN IN THE HISTORY OF ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL, we prepare to do it all again on Sunday. We'll take on Stanford for the national championship. #BearDown #ncaaW https://t.co/b3e9J5AN4a— #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) April 3, 2021
History in the making! Great work, @ArizonaWBB. We’re rooting for you! #BearDown https://t.co/Hdw5Lwyyi1— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 3, 2021
Congrats @ArizonaWBB! 🏀 https://t.co/7ted4yxjsE— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 3, 2021
Arizona vs. EverybodyCongratulations @ArizonaWBB!#AllAZ x #BearDown https://t.co/5e6nz9p5jO— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 3, 2021
Congratulations to @ArizonaWBB on their Final Four victory tonight! Great team work! On to the championship game 🏀 https://t.co/7OJfVcKGMN— Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) April 3, 2021
Congrats @uarizona Women! Let’s bring home the Championship on Sunday! #BearDown https://t.co/Oo0QD5VQep— Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) April 3, 2021
What a night, right?! Way to go UA Cats! And don’t worry fans, there’ll be a well-earned escort from the airport for these remarkable women when they come home! Great job!!!! 🤩🥳😎 pic.twitter.com/CqWyQeODF2— Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) April 3, 2021
The Associated Press contributed to this story.