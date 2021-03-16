PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The schedule is set, and the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Champion tips off this week. Arizona's Family is offering you the chance to enter to win big money in Aptivada's $1,000,000 College Basketball Mayhem Contest.
You have until 8 a.m. (11 a.m. EDT) on Friday, March 19 to register and set your bracket. Once tournament play begins, your choices are locked. Tournament play is slated for March 18 through April 5. All of the games will be played in Indiana, mainly in Indianapolis.
- First Round – Friday-Saturday, March 19-20
- Second Round – Sunday-Monday, March 21-22
- Sweet 16 – Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28
- Elite Eight – Monday-Tuesday, March 29-30
- Final Four – Saturday, April 3
- NCAA Championship game – Monday, April 5
🔗 Click here to register for the bracket contest or adjust your picks.
One of the big Arizona March Madness headlines is Grand Canyon University. "Bryce Drew worked some quick magic in the desert, needing one season to lead the Antelopes to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years in DI," according to Associated Press writer John Marshall. GCU is the only Arizona school in the Big Dance. Neither Arizona State, which started the season as a Top 25 team, nor Arizona, a March Madness regular, is on the bracket this year. Grand Canyon (No. 15) will play Iowa (No. 2) first. If the 'Lopes win, they'll go up against the winner of the Oregon (No. 7), VCU (No. 10) matchup.
According to Marshall, Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed overall, is the team to watch. They're chasing a perfect season, and if they can do it, they'll be the first team in 35 years to pull it off.
Back to the bracket contest. You have to pick the winners in all 63 games to be eligible for the $1,000,000 grand prize. Click here for the official rules of $1,000,000 College Basketball Mayhem Contest. You can enter through your Facebook account, if you have one, or with your email address. You'll be asked to create a password for your free Aptivada account, and you'll need to provide your ZIP code and your birth date. Aptivada is the sponsor of the contest.