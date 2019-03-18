TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In a sign of the times, the Arizona State University women basketball team found out their postseason fate on a cell phone.
ESPNU accidentally released the NCAA Women's Tournament bracket early. ASU had planned to practice and watch the show starting at 4 p.m. local. Instead, they finished early and got a head start on their match up with Central Florida on Friday in Miami.
ESPN Statement Regarding the NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket https://t.co/NpWbMoDCV2 pic.twitter.com/zffGXI6BTx— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 18, 2019
Official statement on the early reveal of the 2019 NCAA DI Women's Basketball bracket: #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/kwoQ4Bw0SZ— NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) March 18, 2019
Sun Devils Coach Charli Turner Thorne seemed to take it all in stride.
"30 years doing this and this has never happened before," said the Sun Devils Coach. "It's all good. I hate sitting in that room and the anticipation."
This is the women's team sixth straight tournament appearance. A record for ASU. Their game will tip at 4 p.m. Arizona time on Friday. To see the full bracket click here.
