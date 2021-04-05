INDIANAPOLIS (3TV/CBS/AP) — History was made with ease for the Baylor men's basketball team.
They won their first national title ever by beating undefeated Gonzaga 86-70. The game wasn't even close as the Bears never trailed and had a lead of 19 points at one point. It was the largest deficit Gonzaga has faced all season while winning its first 31 games.
The Zags were trying to become the first undefeated team since 1975-76 Indiana. But instead they the first time team since Indiana State in 1979 to be undefeated and lose in the championship game.
The star guard trio of Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell had 56 of Baylor's 86 points. Adam Flagler added 13 points off the bunch, hitting three shots from downtown. The team made 10 3-point shots. Baylor had the energy that Gonzaga could not match.
Gonzaga initially cut the score to 58-49 with 14:29 left. That was first time the Zags had cut their deficit to single digits since it was 13-4 less than five minutes into the game. They never got closer. Jalen Suggs got into early foul trouble but finished with 22 points. Baylor's benched outscored Gonzaga's 21-7.
The game was the exact opposite for Gonzaga in the semi-finals, where they won a nail biter against the UCLA Bruins. Suggs hit the buzzer-beating shot in the close game that some say was one of the best ever in the tournament.