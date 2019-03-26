TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Emotions from selection Sunday still linger, excitement and anticipation permeated the cozy confines of Oceanside Arena but attention to detail was the order of the day Tuesday as the Sun Devils held a long and spirited practice as they prepare for their NCAA Tournament opener against Quinnipiac Saturday in Allentown, Pennsylvania (4:30 pm, ESPN3).
“Personally, it’s been a whirlwind,” said head coach Greg Powers after practice. “Now it’s got to be all about the hockey. It’s got to be all about preparing the guys for what they’re going to see. We’re not content just to be there but we’re going to enjoy it and take it all in.”
“During the selection show [Sunday] was the moment to let that all soak in,” said goalie Joey Daccord. “But the first thing we did when we all got home that night was send a group text saying that it was, ‘Time to get back to work boys.’ We’ve got a big game ahead and hopefully more games after that.”
Unlike their basketball brethren in Tempe, there was little uncertainty when the 2019 NCAA Hockey Tournament brackets were unveiled last Sunday on the NHL Network. The Sun Devils, thanks to a 21-12-1 record and several quality wins, were virtually assured a slot in the 16-team field. The accomplishment, however, was met with a unique blend of pride and satisfaction within the Sun Devil program. In only their third season of Division I play, no team in NCAA history has risen from D-1 neophyte to the NCAA Tournament quicker than the 2019 Sun Devils.
“Everyone came here knowing it was a new program and that we were going to have to struggle for a few years,” said sophomore forward and Tempe native Johnny Walker. “Everyone in that locker room is so deserving of what we have right now. We earned the right to be in this tournament and to be the youngest team to ever accomplish that is really exciting.”
For Powers, the program’s ascension to the NCAA Tournament is professionally satisfying, of course, but personally – to say it’s gratifying would be an understatement. Powers played hockey at ASU when it was just a club sport. He would later coach the club team. He kept the sport alive, envisioned a dream of someday joining the ranks of NCAA Divison I hockey and then ultimately helped make that dream a reality. Just having college hockey in the desert is a credit to Powers the man. Having ASU hockey in the NCAA Tournament in such short order is a credit to Powers the coach and recruiter.
“It’s special,” said Powers. “If you share a passion to make a common vision a reality, which is what we have with this program and this coaching staff – you can accomplish great things and that’s what we’ve done here. Personally, that’s incredibly gratifying because I’ve been here the longest and I know how far this thing has come.”
The Sun Devils will open tournament play Saturday against perennial college hockey power Quinnipiac. The Sun Devils have faced the Bobcats five times over the past three seasons compiling a 1-3-1 record but despite the, "one game at a time" qualifiers, the Sun Devils goals are to win Saturday and beyond.
“I think you’re selling yourself short if you’re just happy to be going to the NCAA Tournament,” said Walker. “We’re definitely going there to win it. I don’t think there’s one kid in that locker room who doesn’t think we can be national champions.”
They are remarkable goals from a program that prior to this 2018-19 campaign, had played just two seasons of Division I hockey and not once finished the season with a winning record. ASU hockey is on the map, and the rest of the country is starting to notice.
“People from Minnesota or anywhere else,” said Walker of fan bases questioning ASU hockey's worth. “[ASU] has a hockey program? Yeah, we’re actually in the tournament, Minnesota’s not.”
Game on.
