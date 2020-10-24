TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Although you can’t be at Sun Devil Stadium in person, you can be there in spirit – and cardboard – to cheer on your Sun Devils at every home game this season. The Sun Devil Club is selling cardboard cutouts to a limited number of fans for $50, and you even get to keep it after the season.
Your cutout can feature you, your friends, your family, even your pet! Sun Devil football season ticket holders and ASU faculty and staff can buy cutouts for $40 each.
🡕 Everything you need to know about the Sun Devil fan cutouts
🡕 Click here to buy a Sun Devil Stadium fan cutout.
There are some guidelines for your photos, and Sun Devil Athletics will review the pictures before the cutouts are made and installed. For example, you can wear non-branded for ASU-branded clothes, but you cannot have any third-party branding. That goes for backgrounds, too. You also cannot have any kind of political content of any kind. You also cannot use a selfie or group photos.
🡕 Click here for guidelines and terms.
The ASU Print Lab will be producing the cutouts, which will be on display -- and seen on TV -- for the first time on Sat., Nov. 14, when the Sun Devils open the home portion of the abbreviated 2020 campaign against Cal.
If you have questions, email fancutouts@asu.edu.
Proceeds will support more than 600 student-athletes at Arizona State University.