PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is about to get an exciting new faculty addition.
ASU Football Coach Herm Edwards will be joining the Cronkite School this upcoming fall as a professor of practice.
[VIDEO: Herm Edwards on Speak of the Devils]
Edwards will conduct discussions on sports and the media at Cronkite, serve as a guest lecturer and continue serving as the head coach of Sun Devil football.
Edwards has an extensive history in sports broadcasting. Ranging from eight years at ESPN, routine stints on SportsCenter and coverage of Super Bowl week.
“I am humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity,” Edwards said. “As coaches, we are teachers first and foremost. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have accumulated as a player, coach and member of the working media with the students at the Cronkite School.”
The Cronkite School offers sports journalism degrees at the bachelor’s and master’s levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.