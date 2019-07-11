ASU football head coach Herm Edwards is in cool Lake Tahoe and he talked about the Sun Devils' quarterback situation and Charles Barkley's golf swing.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From his quarterback situation to Charles Barkley's golf swing, there's always a lot to discuss with Sun Devils Coach Herm Edwards. The ASU coach is spending the weekend in Lake Tahoe at the celebrity golf tournament.

The first question is the quarterback situation. The Sun Devils have four candidates fighting for the starting QB spot in the fall with junior Dillon Sterling-Cole, freshman Jayden Daniels, Joey Yellen and Ethan Long battling it out.

"We'd like to know two weeks into camp so we can solidify that and move on and get that question behind us," said Edwards.

As for his old friend Charles Barkley, Edwards always enjoys catching up with the former Phoenix Suns star.

"We were in Philadelphia together," said Edwards, who was then asked about Barkley's golf swing.

"It's the same. But he's the pied piper. Everybody loves him up here. He was one of the first guys to text me when I got the job."

A deep dive in the Arizona's Family archives found Charles actually had a good swing in the '90s.

These days it's a different story.

"I remember in Philadelphia and he was playing. He got two hips replaced and he looks good. He lost some weight. He started exercising again. I was proud of him," said Edwards.

Edwards will play with Jerome Bettis and Reggie Bush on Friday.

 

