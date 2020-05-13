TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University head football coach Herm Edwards sees the COVID-19 crisis like a football game.

"Your attitude is your best friend and worst enemy. How we go about doing this, I think the projection to your players is very important. We live in a world, as coaches, the unexpected is always about to happen. It's happened. How do you deal with that? It's like being the football coach, you make all the decisions, but once you walk on the field, you have no control of how a player is going to play," said Edwards in a Pac-12 conference call with media. "A plan that can't be changed is a bad plan. That's the mindset of being of a coach. You're one play away from saying that won't work and changing your game plan."

Edwards was joined on the conference call by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith. All three agreed that it would take a team six weeks to get into shape to play a game. Kelly said he thought four weeks on practice could be enough if the team had two weeks on strength and conditioning.

The Sun Devils coach offered a number of thoughts about the future but says the health care professionals are the quarterbacks in this situation.

"We tell players all the time to stay in your lane, know your role and do your job. That's not my role. I don't have to make that decision and I don't want to make that decision to be quite honest," said Edwards. "They (health care professionals) are the quarterbacks. They get to make the decisions. That's way past my paygrade."

Kelly was asked how California's decision to keep students off-campus in the Cal-State system could affect his school and the Pac-12.

"We're not part of Cal State. That was a big question I had, talking to coaches on our staff. We're in the UC System," said Kelly. "(Pac-12 senior vice president of business affairs) Woodie Dixon and (Pac-12 commissioner) Larry (Scott) have been great about keeping all the coaches informed. What I've come to the conclusion of is, we don't know what we don't know. The virus will tell us when we're going to be able to come back."

Scott said on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday he doesn't believe college football will be played if students can't return to campus.

If the season doesn't start as scheduled, Kelly, Edwards and Smith should consider holding weekly news conferences together.