PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Grand Canyon University Lopes are comfortable calling this the most important week in program history despite having been in this situation before. Last season, the Lopes made it to the WAC Tournament Championship game only to fall to New Mexico State.
One year later, GCU is in the exact same spot except for one difference. Last year's conference tournament was played in Las Cruces, New Mexico. This season's tournament is on GCU's campus in Phoenix.
.@boboaguilar chatted with @MarkMcClune ahead of this week’s @WACsports softball tournament in Phoenix! 🎥 #LopesUp pic.twitter.com/wBJNXpBhjt— GCU Softball (@GCU_Softball) May 7, 2019
Arizona's Family was on campus on Tuesday to talk to GCU pitcher Brianna "Bobo" Aguilar. The Lopes junior threw her first career no-hitter last weekend at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is hoping to ride that momentum into the weekend.
What was it like to throw her first #NoHitter? @GCU_Softball 's @boboaguilar joins #AZFamily tonight at 5:35 on @3TVSports & 5:48 on #CBS5AZ pic.twitter.com/mJgtrp7u29— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 7, 2019
The Lopes open the WAC Tournament as the third seed. They will play sixth-seeded CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday night at 5:30.
