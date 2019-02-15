PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University baseball opened its season Friday night against Wichita State and held the grand reopening of Brazelle Field at GCU Ballpark.
The stadium was originally built in 1962 but has been refurbished with chair-back seats, new field-level seating to go with the two-year-old grass berm down the right-field line for the students.
GCU’s now-famous student section, the Havocs, sat right behind home plate for the opener.
“[The players] are used to joining in with the Havocs," Andy Stankiewicz, the Lopes head coach said. "So, I’ve gotta remind ‘em, ‘Hey, we’re here to play baseball, guys. Don’t do any weird dances out in the outfield.'”
Along with the refurbished ballpark, there are also new food options.
