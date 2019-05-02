PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Derek Crawford sits in a chair on the putting green alongside the clubhouse that used to house the Arizona State University men’s and women’s golf teams and takes a deep breath and smiles.
“Sometimes, it is what it is,” said Crawford. “Sad, but there are so many great things to be happy about.”
Crawford, the director of Golf at ASU Karsten, will be there as the course pulls its pins for good on May 5. After 30 years as ASU golf’s home course, Crawford will preside over the final day of play at the legendary course that opened in 1989.
“Thinking about all the people who have played here,” said Crawford. “We’re just going to keep on enjoying it and we’re going to keep on this run and on this ride until May 5 when it gets real dark.”
The Sun Devil golf programs have already left Karsten for their new home at Papago Golf Course. At Papago, they have their own director of golf at the course – but oddly enough, at ASU’s new home, the new director of golf looks a lot like the old one. Check that, exactly like the old one.
The Papago Golf Course director of golf is Daryl Crawford – Derek’s identical twin brother.
“They’re in great hands with Daryl, without a doubt,” said Derek. “And what he’s going to do there – the next, 10, 15, 20 years is going to keep getting better and better.”
Derek later quipped, “I just hope he lets me pick the range or something over there for him.”
On this day of reminiscing with Arizona’s Family, Daryl happily made the drive from Papago to Karsten and talked about the mixed emotions in welcoming the Sun Devil golf programs to Papago – as his brother Derek and ASU Karsten say their goodbyes.
“It’s a heartfelt loss,” said Daryl, who, along with Derek, played golf at ASU. “I think anytime you’re in the golf business and you lose one of your brethren, one of the places you grew up in, it’s hard.”
Before taking over at Papago, Daryl too was the director of golf at ASU Karsten. The brothers have been involved at Karsten for 15 of the 30 years it’s been open. During that time, they’ve witnessed the likes of Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm, Grace Park, Azahara Munoz and Monica Vaughn walk its fairways.
While playing out of ASU Karsten, the ASU women notched five NCAA individual titles and eight team titles, and the men posted four individual titles and two team titles.
Daryl remembers fondly that no public funds were used to build and operate ASU Karsten and the sacrifices made by so many over the past 30 years to help keep the course a suitable home for the Sun Devils and all who played it.
“There’s a lot of people on those walls inside that clubhouse who gave their blood, sweat and tears to make sure this thing got to fruition,” said Daryl. “So, I feel bad about that, but at the same time it’s hard to get too sad because of all those great memories.”
The transition from ASU Karsten to Papago is a modern-day family affair for the Crawford brothers but this is just the latest chapter in a lifetime tale of two brothers who have given their lives to the game. Daryl and Derek graduated from Phoenix St. Mary’s before playing golf at Phoenix College and ultimately ASU. They’ve remained woven into the fabric of local golf in the Phoenix-area for five decades – and they’re not finished yet.
The Crawfords have a long tradition of giving back to the game by hosting myriad amateur events at their facilities and supporting efforts to grow the game through junior golf. They both sit on the board of the Bill Dickey Scholarship Association and they even lobbied Congress in 2012 during National Golf Day.
“We’ve grown up on this grass, and wherever that grass was, that’s where we lived,” said Daryl. “Golf here in Phoenix has been a part of our daily lives since we were 12, 13 years old."
“I agree with my brother here, and I don’t agree with him on much,” laughed Derek before striking a more serious note. “I think with us being identical twins and us being African-Americans in a sport, that when we were just starting out, didn’t have a lot of that – I think the fact that we’ve stuck with it and people have gotten to know us, I feel pretty good about [the impact we’ve made on local golf]. I mean we’re blessed, but we feel pretty good about it.”
