TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - N'keal Harry gave himself a B+. The Sun Devils receiver is a projected late first to early second round NFL Draft pick. After running a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Harry elected to just run routes at the Arizona State University Pro Day. There was some good.
#NkealHarry with the one handed grab at #Sundevils Pro Day. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/1bDS04baxX— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 27, 2019
There were some things to work on.
Only incomplete passes so far during #ASU Pro Day came on deep balls from Wilkins to Harry. They went back & ran route again 3 times. pic.twitter.com/8Zx2JmSC8q— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 27, 2019
And there was plenty to look forward to.
“I’ve waited my whole life to be in this position”#NkealHarry post #Sundevils Pro Day pic.twitter.com/H4ZSe1mHpf— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 27, 2019
"I've been waiting my whole life to be in this position right here," said Harry.
Harry joked that he now wouldn't have to create himself on Madden. He didn't have a hiccup catching passes until a couple drops on post-corner routes from Manny Wilkins. The two teamed up for the first time since their emotional win over Arizona.
Manny Wilkins looked sharp. Just started throwing a month ago after knee surgery pic.twitter.com/4TAoWeQNNk— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 27, 2019
The Sun Devils senior quarterback had knee surgery following the Las Vegas Bowl. He didn't start throwing until a month ago but shook off the rust for a solid showing. Wilkins has visits set up with NFL teams and said he believes he will get an NFL opportunity.
All the NFL teams are in town for the league meetings at The Biltmore and all sent a representative to the Sun Devils Pro Day.
Arizona St. WR N’Keal Harry, who impressed during his Pro Day today in front of all 32 teams, is scheduled to meet with the Cardinals, Broncos, Detroit, Buffalo and Saints, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2019
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
