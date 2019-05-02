PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grand Canyon University softball is closing in on its biggest week in program history. They host the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, and if all goes to plan, they can punch their first-ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
The Lopes have teams seeing double.
Sierra and Shea Smith patrol the left side of the Lopes infield. The twin sisters have been playing softball together since they were kids.
"It's really fun. Growing up, it's been sleepovers every night, technically. It's fun because we're like best friends so we get to experience everything together," said Shay, the Lopes shortstop.
Their senior season has been a special one so far. The Lopes made school history, beating No. 1 ranked Florida State on March 6.
Shea will typically hit before Sierra in the order. Entering Friday's series with University of Missouri-Kansas City, Shea was hitting .388 and Sierra .321. The two sisters share a special bond but definitely compete with each other when it comes to who has more hits.
"They've been my roommates for the last three years," said Maddie Dowdle, the twins' roommate. "Honestly, it's the best when they get in fights and I'm just there watching."
All kidding aside, Dowdle and the twins are best friends. Starting Wednesday, the Lopes host the WAC Conference Tournament. With four wins, the Lopes historic season will continue with an NCAA Tournament berth.
