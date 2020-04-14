TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- ASU men's basketball season may be over, but the Sun Devil fan base was in a frenzy on Monday night when the No. 10-ranked player in the country committed to play for Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils.
Josh Christopher chose ASU, and Hurley's Twitter reaction let fans know how big of a get this was for the Sun Devils.
LET’S GOOOOO‼️Forks up‼️ pic.twitter.com/2o74Q6N2nS— Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) April 14, 2020
Sun Devil Source's Chris Karpman joined Arizona's Family's Mark McClune to explain how big of a get this is for ASU.
"It's a really big deal," said Karpman. "This is Bobby Hurley's first five-star recruit. The highest recruit of all time was James Harden at No. 14. What ASU has done under Hurley is pretty much unprecedented."
How big is it for the #Sundevils to land a top 10 recruit? @SunDevilSource talking all things #ASU with @ChrisKarpman on #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/DV3zPb1X70— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 14, 2020
Karpman also discussed what he's hearing about the start of the football season.
"I think it's increasingly likely that they're looking for a delayed start to the season and potentially even a spring football season, which would mean two football seasons next year," said Karpman. "It's all preliminary. It's early in the days around this, but this is where the momentum is going behind the scenes because the athletic department at all these schools is 25-35-45% football."
Could #ASU football 🏈 not play again until spring of 2021?@SunDevilSource’s @ChrisKarpman tells #AZFamily it’s “increasingly likely.” pic.twitter.com/XpvFf6Euse— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 14, 2020
Karpman, who covers recruiting heavily, wasn't ready to say if high school football might move in the same direction. ASU was set to open the season Sept. 3 at home against Northern Arizona.