(3TV/CBS 5) - Spring doesn’t officially begin for 20 days, but the ASU football team finished spring practice on Thursday night with its Maroon and Gold practice.
#Sundevils legend Danny White and current stars start #SpringGame with autograph session pic.twitter.com/kdNrYQMvPO— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 1, 2019
It was more of a show than a game.
Sun Devils legends Danny White and “Spaghetti” Joe Spagnola looked on as quarterbacks Dillon Sterling-Cole, Jayden Daniels, Ethan Long and Joey Yellen took turns making their case to be the starting quarterback.
It was a mixed bag with each quarterback having moments. The upperclassman Sterling-Cole started with the first team. The three freshman showed some flashes. Daniels completed some balls in 11-on-11 but struggle with high throws in 7-on-7. Long threw two touchdowns to Geordon Porter.
It’s not necessarily a “game” as #ASU wraps up the spring. More like a series of entertaining drills pic.twitter.com/lA72xHUGJt— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 1, 2019
Patriots linebacker Christian Sam and Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage caught up with former teammates. The former Sun Devils shared a moment with Kyle Williams as he scored a touchdown.
Ballage, Wilkins & Sam back together on #Sundevils sidelines pic.twitter.com/HaVTiNHfD1— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 1, 2019
Tyler Whiley & Alijah Gammage had interceptions for the defense. The highlight of the night came in the Oklahoma drill, with Kyle Soelle knocking the ball loose.
Offense wins the drill despite @kyle_soelle knocking ball loose. pic.twitter.com/syKHaaVoJ5— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 1, 2019
ASU now has 181 days until their opener on Aug. 29 against Kent State.
