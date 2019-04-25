TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) – He no longer has to create himself in Madden.
N'Keal Harry's dream came true on Thursday night when the Arizona State wide receiver was selected by the New England Patriots with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Harry rose up the draft boards thanks to his combination of size, speed, and production. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, his athleticism allowed him to bully defensive backs, while he routinely made difficult catches seem easy. Any lingering questions about his speed were answered at the NFL Scouting Combine, during which he posted a 4.53-second time in the 40-yard dash.
During ASU's Pro Day in March, Harry joked that one benefit of heading to the NFL will be that he no longer has to create himself in the popular Madden NFL video game series. This year, he'll be right there from the start in Patriot blue.
A two-time All-Pac-12 Conference first-team selection, the Valley product opted to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft, leaving Tempe with a legacy that will be hard to match.
Over his three seasons, Harry played in 37 games and caught 213 passes for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also scored three touchdowns rushing and another on a punt return this past season in ASU's win over USC. His receptions and receiving yardage totals each rank third in school history.
Born in Toronto but raised on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Harry moved to Arizona with his grandmother when he was four years old. A multi-sport star at Chandler High School, Harry would be ranked by Rivals as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall wide receiver in the 2016 class. Signing with Arizona State was a major recruiting victory for the Sun Devils.
Now with the Patriots, Harry will be looked at to provide a new threat for future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. With his skillset and work ethic, it shouldn't be long before Harry is making an impact on Sundays.
