TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For the Arizona State University women’s basketball team, Sweet 16 dreams are now a full-blown reality.
“It’s just amazing,” said Kianna Ibis. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about.”
For senior Ibis and her teammates, getting through the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA women’s tournament were a test of the team’s guts and guile – a magical ride that continues in Portland Friday night against No. 1 seed Mississippi State (32-5) in the Sweet 16 at Moda Center (6 p.m., ESPN 2).
[RELATED: Arizona State holds on late, ousts Miami 57-55]
“In my first three seasons, we’ve never made it out of the second round,” said Ibis. “We’ve never made it over the hump and made it to the Sweet 16. We’re excited to be still playing basketball.”
The Sun Devils Wednesday held one final Tempe practice before boarding the bus and heading to Sky Harbor Airport. They’ll face a high-powered, high-scoring Bulldog team Friday night that’s reached the national championship game the last two seasons. The goals in Portland are, of course, two wins and a berth in the women’s Final Four but head coach Charli Turner Thorne, who’s been running programs for 26 years, is reminding her players that as they grind their way through the NCAA Tournament – the journey is also the reward.
“We talk about that all the time – enjoy the process,” said Thorne. “These are the moments you’ll remember 10 or 15 years from now. We actually got all of our players' old-time Polaroid cameras to document the trip because it’s all about moments. We’ve had a lot of great moments all year, and we’re not done yet.”
Mississippi State is led by 6-foot-7 Teaira McCowan. The senior averages 18.3 ppg. The Bulldogs offense, as a whole, is, at times, an unstoppable force. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs are averaging 94 ppg. To put that in perspective, ASU is averaging 58.5 ppg – nearly 36 points less. Yes, that’s only a two-game sample, but over the course of the regular season, Mississippi State still scores on average over 20 points-per-game more than the Sun Devils.
“They also might be the best defensive team we’ve played all year,” said Turner Thorne. “It’s one thing when a team scores 80 points a game because we have a championship level defense – but our offense – when they can really guard us, that’s going to be the challenge.”
ASU will need to play close to a perfect basketball game Friday night to upset the Bulldogs but the Sun Devils will take the court with confidence. Turner Thorne’s 2018-19 team has taken some of the nation’s top teams to the wire. This season the Sun Devils have been edged out in a seven-point loss to No. 1 seed Baylor, a two-point loss to No. 1 seed Louisville, a seven-point loss to No. 2 seed Stanford, six-point and seven-point losses to No. 2 seed Oregon and a four-point loss to No. 6 seed UCLA. All five of those teams are in the Sweet 16.
“We’ve played top-five caliber competition throughout the season and we’ve played well,” said Turner Thorne. “Now we still need that elusive win but most of those losses have been a one-possession game so we do have the confidence to play teams of [Mississippi State’s] caliber. If we do what we need to do, we can keep dancing.”
“We have a lot of confidence right now,” said senior guard Courtney Ekmark. “We’ve proven we can play with the top teams in the nation and now it’s just time for us to go out and take it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.