PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mark your calendars for 2032. Arizona State has scheduled home and home football games with the University of Texas.
The games will be played on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2032 at Sun Devil Stadium/Frank Kush Field in Tempe and on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2033 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Some big scheduling news to start your Friday… Devils have scheduled a home-and-home series with perennial Big 12 power Texas! Check out release for more details! #GoDevils https://t.co/H5zHrAB9Ff— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) May 10, 2019
"This agreement with the University of Texas provides ASU with yet another elite series with a Power 5 opponent," says Anderson. "The addition of Texas complements our future with LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and BYU. We have been working with the University of Texas on a potential series for a long time and we are very excited to make this announcement."
Texas defeated ASU, 52-34, in the 2007 Holiday Bowl game in San Diego, California.
Finally! https://t.co/Bo0NaGSKJe— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 10, 2019
