TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona State University softball team watched and waited.
Finally, when their name called, their postseason invite celebration was mixed with eagerness.
In a roller coaster ride of a season that tested their toughness and character, head coach Trisha Ford's 33-18 Sun Devils head to the NCAA's a team to fear.
"I'm just really proud of this group to be in this position, to be a high No. 2 seed. I think it says a lot about this group and kind of, their grit their fight and determination," said Ford.
"I'm excited because we have a lot of momentum coming in from the last six games, our last two sweeps. We're all actually coming together and actually truly bonding," said ASU outfielder Skylar McCarty.
At one point, the Sun Devils seemed to be free falling out of this position. The squad lost nine straight combined to PAC-12 Powers Arizona, UCLA and Washington.
"Those three teams we lost to are top four that were just seeded," said McCarty.
Showing tremendous character, Ford's team responded winning their last three series, taking eight of their final nine games.
"I think for me it was really important for us to bounce back, but I knew they had it in them," said Ford.
Arizona State heads to the Tuscaloosa Regional opening Friday against 41-13-1, Atlantic Sun Conference Champion Lipscomb University. The Bison are rolling, winning 13 straight and 20 of the past 21.
"At the end of the day, we just have to go out and play our game," said Ford.
"This is crunch time like, all we have is what we have so can we figure it out together or can we not, just like every other team," said ASU outfielder Morgan Howe.
If ASU wins, they'll play the Alabama - Alabama State winner. Playing an elite schedule, ASU is more than ready.
"A lot of good softball in the Pac and for us. We're able to play that grueling schedule, but it's only gonna make us better," said Ford.
Even though they'll be in hostile territory, the Sun Devils are battled tested and more than capable of advancing to a Super Regional.
"I don't think anyone is comfortable with us, where ever we go and I kind of enjoy that," said Ford.
"Chemistry of our team is very exciting right now," said McCarty
"I think we are a threat," said Howe.
