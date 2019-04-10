TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University's Luguentz Dort has declared for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.
He was one of Bobby Hurley's most heralded recruits. The freshman guard guard averaged over 16 points a game for the Sun Devils, helping lead the team's run to the NCAA Tournament.
The 2018-19 season will be Dort's final and only season at ASU.
Thank you to everyone who has helped me get this far. I’m excited to start the next chapter of my life. #SunDevilForLifeMerci aux personnes qui m’ont toujours supporté, sans vous je ne serai pas rendu si loin. Je suis excité de commencer ce nouveau chapitre de ma vie. #Montreal pic.twitter.com/NjZAtxbxR2— Luguentz Dort 🇭🇹 (@luguentz) April 10, 2019
Dort tweeted a heartfelt thank you to ASU and addressed his decision to go pro.
"Growing up, where I come from, sometimes it's hard to dream. But sometimes it's only a dream that can get you through the hard times. My dream has always been to play in the NBA. I would like to thank God, my family and friend who have guided and supported me throughout my life. And to my coaches and teammates for all the love and support. And not to forget Sun Devil Nation and the 942 Crew who were with us all season. With that being said, after careful consideration, I've decided to enter the 2019 NBA Draft and sign with an agent," said Dort in his twitter statement.
Dort's story was well documented by Arizona's Family. He grew up in North Montreal with parents moving to Canada from their native Haiti.
Dort was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.
Dort set an Arizona State freshman record for an opener with 28 points and dominated at times during the nonconference season. He had a little more trouble finishing at the rim in Pac-12 play, but was a second-team All-Pac-12 player.
The 6-foot-5 guard is a super on-the-ball defender and has been projected to go late in the first round or early in the second round of the NBA draft.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
