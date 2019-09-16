TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Sun Devils (3-0) upset then No. 18 Michigan State (2-1) in their first road game of the season, 10-7 on Saturday.
Michigan State had the chance to score a game-tying field goal with seconds left on the clock, but a penalty negated the kick. The second attempt was no good, but reports are surfacing that there should've been a penalty called against the Sun Devils.
"OK, they missed a call. Sometimes they miss calls," ASU head football coach Herm Edwards said. "I've been in some games where they missed some calls. I don't say anything, and I don't worry about it."
Arizona State is ranked for the first time this season in the top 25 at No. 24.
The last time the Sun Devils were ranked was after their 16-13 win over Michigan State in Tempe in 2018.
As far as the rankings go, Edwards said, "Doesn't do anything for me. It doesn't help you win games. We dealt with that last year and got hit in the nose."
ASU begins Pac-12 play on Saturday against Colorado at Sun Devil Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.