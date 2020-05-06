TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bobby Hurley played a part in the Michael Jordan documentary. He and a group of college all-stars beat the Dream Team in a scrimmage before the 1992 Olympics. Charles Barkley made sure the college kids knew it wouldn't happen again.

“It was magical what was happening.”#Sundevils Coach Bobby Hurley recounts the college all-stars beating the #DreamTeam & how Charles Barkley made sure they knew it wouldn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/8Z8XbWlACp — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 6, 2020

Hurley spoke to the media for the first time since Top 10 recruit Josh Christopher signed with the Sun Devils. The ASU coach had to watch social media like the rest of the sports fans waiting for Christopher's announcement.

"Usually Easter is very peaceful day for me. I was not at peace knowing he was making his decision on Monday," said Hurley, who was home in quarantine following the news on social media. "He takes us to a different level."

Hurley says he was blindsided by Romello White's decision to enter the transfer portal. ASU now has two scholarships left to hand out. Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge have made themselves eligible for the NBA Draft. Hurley is giving those two time to make the right decision.

ASU guard Remy Martin declares for NBA Draft TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Sun Devils could be missing a critical piece of their men's bas…

Christopher wasn't the only reason for the Sun Devils banner recruiting class. Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammed will sit out a year, Portland State transfer and Phoenix native Holland Woods can play next season. Marcus Bagley joins the Sun Devils from high school. His grandfather, "Jumpin" Joe Caldwell's number is retired at ASU.

Some of the top players have opted to play in the NBA's Developmental League next season. It's something Hurley and his staff are certainly keeping an eye on.

"It's an evolving process. Our coaches are wrestling with it now," said Hurley. "It's already hurt some programs. It's out there and I don't see it changing."