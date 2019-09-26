TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State football fans may have noticed the end zones looked a little different Saturday night. All those squiggly lines and numbers? It was a topographical map tribute to "A" Mountain and Hayden Butte, which surround Sun Devil Stadium.
"It's always been kind of a soft spot for me," says ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson. "Coming to work all these years, driving up and seeing the stadium nestled between the Buttes. It really does make for a beautiful setting for football. And I don't want the fans to lose sight of that, or the players, even."
Johnson's been taking special care of the ground at the stadium for 34 years. He's so good at his job the NFL has asked him to work the last 23 Super Bowls.
He says he normally likes to keep the end zone design nice and simple, but every once in awhile the grounds crew likes to do something a little bit fun and creative.
Johnson also has a message for fans who enjoyed the superimposed map design.
"Just wait until November. We have another trick up our sleeve," he said.