Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid resolve pending grievances with NFL

(CNN)--Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have resolved their pending grievance cases against the NFL.
Both the league and the players' attorneys, Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, released a joint statement Friday that reads as follows:
"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."
This story will be updated. More to follow.
