PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kerry Taylor will coach Arcadia High School next season.
The former Sun Devils and Cardinals receiver was let go late last month by the school, sparking a public meeting to discuss the situation. The school district released this letter to the community.
Letter to the #Arcadia community. It looks like Kerry Taylor will be rehired as Titans football coach. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/bKTR6mzfSx— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 11, 2019
The Scottsdale Unified School District also put out this statement.
"Recently, our Arcadia High School community provided feedback about a decision to not renew the year-to-year contract for Coach Kerry Taylor. Upon gathering additional facts, hearing about the positive impact Coach Taylor has made on our student athletes and listening to community feedback, we are pleased to report that Coach Kerry Taylor will be offered a contract to coach Arcadia football in the 2019 season. The Scottsdale Unified District, school administration and Coach Taylor are totally committed to supporting our student athletes. We apologize for the inconvenience this situation caused Coach Taylor and our families, and look forward to welcoming Coach Taylor back next season.”
Taylor took over a winless program last season and led the Titans to six victories. He is the first former Arizona Cardinals player to win the team's "Coach of the Week" honor.
