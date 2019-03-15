GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- When Alix Croop finished her college gymnastics career, there weren't many professional options.
She had been a gymnast since childhood.
Alix was a team captain at Pittsbugh, competing under current ASU coach Jay and Jess Santos. This week, Alix dropped in on her old coach while in town for work.
, taking the stage in Glendale starting Friday.
"This is amazing," said Jessica Santos, moments after meeting up with her former gymnast. "It's great to have the 'Cirque' acrobats here. This is their roots. They went through all the levels. A lot of them did college gymnastics. It's exciting for me to have Alix back."
Alix travels the world performing in front of thousands. The skills she honed under Santos helped find new ways to perform.
"We do an uneven bar act," said Croop. "All of us are from the sport of gymnastics. The competitiveness, the performance side of it. Gymnastics really prepares people well for Cirque du Soleil."
The Sun Devils gymnastics team is preparing for the Pac 12 Championships on March 23. They're also planning to attend a show in Glendale to watch Alix and the Amazons in Amaluna.
Alix's trip to see the Sun Devils seemed to bring back some fond memories.
"You kind of get the jitters seeing the girls warm up," said Croop. "Hear the music playing. You get back in that state of competitiveness. A lot of us haven't seen a gymnastics competition in years."
Alix regularly posts videos behind the scenes at Amaluna. More information on the performance can be found here.
The show runs through April 14 at State farm Stadium in Phoenix. You can buy tickets online.
