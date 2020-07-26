John Chayka
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes announced Sunday that John Chayka is no longer the team's general manager.

The Club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin post-season play for the first time since 2012. Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.

Chayka also served as the President of Hockey Operations for the Coyotes. 

Former Coyotes player Steve Sullivan will be the interim general manager, after several years in the organization as assistant GM.

Read the Arizona Coyotes' full statement here

 

