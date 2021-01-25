CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Hamilton Huskies star Josh Drack became just the 20th native Arizonan selected in the MLS Draft, when the LA Galaxy grabbed him in the first round, 16th overall.
"It was always a dream, since I was really little," says Drack. "Always. I never really thought about anything else."
Drack knew there were a couple MLS teams that liked him going into the draft, including the team whose jersey he used to wear in his backyard.
"When the 16th pick came, I crossed my fingers," Drack recalls. "Hoped they'd call my name, and when they did, I mean we were just super excited."
Drack was watching the draft with his brother and dad.
"My dad was really emotional, happy for me," he says. "Him being there and experiencing that, it made me feel good because I made him proud. It's not only my dream, but it's my family's dream as well. And little by little, it's coming true."
Growing up in Chandler, Drack starred from a young age. At Hamilton high school, he won a state championship and was named the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year.
Around that time, he started thinking about a former Husky, Tony Cascio, who went in the first round of the 2012 MLS Draft.
"It was kind of like, 'I want to be the next one," Drack says. "It just kind of drove me. I wanted to be that guy, you know."
After high school, Drack went to GCU, where he was the WAC Freshman of the Year, and then led the Lopes to a conference title as a sophomore.
He says things weren't always as smooth as they seemed, though.
"I wasn't really mentally prepared for adversity. When adversity hit I kind of shelled up, and that ultimately led to some confidence issues and at one point, contemplating, like, I don't know if I'm good enough, I don't know why I'm playing."
Drack transferred to the University of Denver. There, he says he learned to focus on the process instead of the results. He then began to attract real attention from pro scouts.
"In the past year it's been like, ok, I've always been good at soccer, but now I know that I'm ready to make a career out of it," he says.
Drack's senior season in Colorado just kicked off Saturday, but he says the Galaxy's told him they'll want him for preseason, which could start in just a few weeks.
That would continue an absolutely thrilling time for Drack, his family, and everyone back home in the Valley.
"The Galaxy followed me on Instagram, Twitter, that was cool," laughs Drack. "But I mean, it was just cool to see how much support I've gotten from it. My phone is blowing up, I thought my phone was going to break, to be honest."