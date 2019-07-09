GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kevin Guy has the Rattlers back in a familiar position. The Arizona Rattlers will play for their seventh championship this Saturday at Gila River Arena versus Sioux Falls.
Thanks to the @ArizonaRattlers & @CoachKGuy for wearing a microphone on the practice field on Monday. See the story tonight at 9:45 on 3tv & 10:20 on cbs5 #AZFamily #RattlerNation #2019UnitedBowl https://t.co/JFvdqV2lTE— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 10, 2019
The Rattlers were the first franchise to bring a championship to Valley, winning the Arena Bowl in 1994. They won three straight Arena Football League titles under head coach Kevin Guy from 2012-14. The Rattlers made the move to the Indoor Football League following the 2016 Arena Bowl, a loss to Philadelphia also in Glendale. The Rattlers won the 2017 Indoor Football title and due to renovations at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, play at Gila River Arena in Glendale once again for the title on Saturday at 6 p.m.
"I'm really happy for the players. They've put the work in on the field. I'm really happy for my assistant coaches and my football staff and really the whole organization. This is something that you can't take for granted," said Guy. "We have a lot of characters on this team, including the coaches. But we've got lots of great character on this team as well. We're expecting to go out and play well. We're expecting to go out and win."
The Rattlers began playing in 1992. This year's team is 15-0, and a win on Saturday would mark the first time the franchise has gone undefeated in a season. This would mark Guy and owner Ron Shurts fourth title together.
"We want to do this one for the fans because if there's one thing that escaped from my era is that we all won on the road. Some of that was because of a neutral site. But the two times we've played in Arizona we've lost. So me personally I'd like to win one in front of our fan base," said Guy.
