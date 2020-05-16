PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's not unusual for professional athletes to donate time, money or resources to a charitable cause. In Arizona, that's been especially true during the current pandemic. But Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is now serving the community by sharing his love for reading.
"My favorite thing about reading is you can experience so much, just from your imagination," says Peters.
He recently created a virtual book club, open to all Arizona high schoolers. It's called "The Corey Peters Playbook," and you can sign up here.
Corey Peters - "I think kids that can read better have more success. They're more confident. If you can read, you can teach yourself anything."
Peters will be leading weekly discussions on Zoom, about a book he assigns. He says the first book will be Marcelo in the Real World, by Francisco X. Stork. It's a young adult novel that follows a 17-year-old boy on the autism spectrum, as he works a summer job at a law firm.
Peters says he wants young people to learn "that they can read for enjoyment. [To read] some books that they can take messages, that they can use in their life, that make things easier for them now as well as in the future, and make them think from other perspectives."
Peters also has a foundation that focuses on reading, PEEP (Peters Education Enrichment Project), and previously led a bi-weekly book club at South Pointe high school in Phoenix. He is hopeful the virtual nature of The Corey Peters Playbook will allow him to reach even more kids.
