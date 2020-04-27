GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cardinals drafted six players over the weekend, and four of them already had close ties to the team. Especially in a year with limited in-person visits leading up to the NFL Draft, Arizona relied on good old friends and family when making selections.
Let's take a look at some of the connections:
1st round pick Isaiah Simmons (Linebacker, Clemson) -- Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was the offensive line coach at NC State when Cardinals GM Steve Keim played for the Wolfpack.
Keim says he's still very close with Caldwell, and therefore, "we felt like the intel we had on the person, and the player was second to none."
2nd round pick Josh Jones (Offensive Lineman, Houston) -- Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones was the offensive line coach at Texas Tech when Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was leading the Red Raiders. Meanwhile, Kingsbury says Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is who got Kingsbury into coaching in the first place.
Kingsbury noted, "so there's a lot of good kind of synergy going there."
Kingsbury also tried to recruit Jones to Texas Tech once upon a time, and says, "he [Jones] told me no, I do remember that."
4th round pick Rashard Lawrence (Defensive Lineman, LSU) -- LSU's wide receivers coach is Micky Joseph, brother of Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Lawrence, shortly after being drafted, recalled, "I talked to Coach O [LSU head coach Ed Orgeron], and he called me up one day, and he was like, 'man, Arizona loves you.' And it kind of surprised me at first, because I didn't have much buzz about Arizona. But it makes sense, with Mickey Joseph, Vance Joseph, that connection."
7th round pick Eno Benjamin (Running Back, Arizona State) -- Playing right down the road in Tempe, Benjamin told reporters after being drafted that he'd worked out and ran routes with current Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds. Benjamin also grew up playing football in the same area as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and said the two of them already had a good relationship. Also, like Jones, Benjamin was once recruited by Kingsbury.
Kingsbury said, "just going back on what I knew about them from their high school coaches, their high school programs, it definitely helped on a couple of these guys. I'm still in that window for the next couple years, where I'll have that relationship, having recruited them, and I think this year it definitely helped."
The football world is not that big. You don't need the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon to connect most of the people in the NFL. But it's pretty clear with information coming from people they knew well, Cardinals brass felt confident in making these picks.