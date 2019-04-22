PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – David Johnson stood in front of his new locker Monday morning, beaming ear to ear about a new opportunity and a fresh start.
Don’t worry Cardinals fans, you didn’t miss anything over the weekend. Johnson hasn’t been traded. Johnson, along with his wife Meghan and their young son DJ, made an appearance at Emerson Elementary School in Phoenix to unveil the latest edition of “David’s Locker”, a donation that includes thousands of dollars’ worth of technology to improve student learning experience.
“My biggest thing is, I want kids to be kids,” said David. “I played a lot of video games when I was a kid. And I used a lot of technology and I want these kids to have those same opportunities.”
The technology installed in the locker, and the opportunity to integrate technology, will tremendously enhance their learning everyday.
The locker will be filled with items like noise cancelling headphones and iPads, which will all improve the educational experience for these students.
“If they don’t have the technology at home, they can now have it at school,” said Meghan. “We don’t want any child to be left out.”
The locker is the result of funds raised at last fall’s Agents of Change event hosted by The Johnson Family's Mission 31 Foundation. It's the third David’s Locker to be unveiled. It's the first David's Locker unveiled at a school.
“Seeing kids be kids and seeing them having fun is the ultimate reward,” said David. “Enjoying the time they have with the technology here today and being here with our family is great.”
The inaugural David’s Locker was unveiled in April 2018 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the second David’s Locker was unveiled at Cardon Children’s Hospital.
“We have so many goals for our foundation,” said Meghan. “We sit up at night and we brainstorm our ideas. This is just the very start of it.”
The mission of The Johnson Family's Mission 31 Foundation is to provide opportunities, support and resources to seriously ill children and their families by offering daily support and life changing experiences.
Since its inception, the Mission 31 Foundation has positively impacted the lives of more than 140,000 children and family members throughout Arizona.
