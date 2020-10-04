GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming off a last-second loss to the Lions, the Cardinals' first of the season, Arizona will look to bounce back Sunday against the Panthers.
The game in Charlotte is the first of three straight on the road and the first of two in a row on the east coast. In year one under Kliff Kingsbury, the Cards went 2-2 in East Coast games with an early kickoff time.
The Cardinals are 3 point favorites over a Panthers team that won its first game last week against the Chargers, 21-16. Carolina had lost its first two under new head coach Matt Rhule, against the Raiders and Bucs.
These teams met in Glendale a year ago, with the visiting Panthers cruising to a 38-20 victory. But the team Arizona will see Sunday looks very different. Last year, Kyle Allen threw four touchdown passes in a triumphant homecoming performance - he's now in Washington. Two of those TD tosses went to tight end Greg Olsen, who's now a Seahawk. Carolina's second-leading tackler in that game, Luke Kuechly, retired, and do-everything running back Christian McCaffrey, who accounted for nearly 200 yards in the last meeting, is on injured reserve.
Injury Report:
It's a long list this week for the Cardinals. Starting safeties Budda Baker and Chris Banjo are both out, leaving the Cardinals three safeties down (week one starter Jalen Thompson is on injured reserve). Meanwhile, five starters are questionable, including the NFL's leading receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Also on that list are wide receiver Christian Kirk, linebacker Devon Kennard, center Mason Cole and cornerback Christian Kirk.
For the Panthers, defensive tackle Kawann Short is expected to play, after missing the last two games. Tackle Russell Okung and guard Dennis Daley are questionable.
AZ Family's Sports Team answers three questions heading into Sunday:
What is your biggest concern after the loss to the Lions?
Mark McClune
Turnovers. I wonder if Kyler Murray’s height might actually be an issue. Did the Lions just give us the blueprint on how to stop the Cards offense? Can Kliff Kingsbury adjust? Is Larry Fitzgerald bring phased out of the offense with one catch for zero yards? Why can’t the run game get going? How are the Cards going to defend with starting safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson out?
Nick King
Inconsistency offensively. It's kind of been the same tune for much of last season and the early part of this season - but sometimes the Cardinals offense looks like world beaters, and other times it feels like they can do nothing but beat themselves. The interceptions were obviously the main issue a week ago, but penalties that back Arizona up to 1st & long or 2nd & long are killer. Kliff Kingsbury's tried to take the blame, and say it's his playcalling. It just feels like there are too many weapons to have multiple empty possessions, and go the whole fourth quarter without even getting close to points in a tight game.
Tresa Tudrick
My biggest concern after the loss to the Lions is the lack of depth in the secondary. With Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, (and before that even cornerback Robert Alford), all being hit with injuries, it thins out that group substantially. Signing veteran safety T.J. Ward will help, but he hasn't played in the NFL since 2017 so it will take some time for him to learn the system vs. be an immediate impact. On a better note, I think the loss humbled the Cards and gave them a reality check early in the season which could be a good thing. A win on Sunday makes Arizona (3-1) in a dense NFC West.
How many wins do the Cardinals need on this three game road trip to make you think they're a playoff contender?
Nick King
Two. I think they have to win the next two, against a Panthers team that doesn't have it's star, and then the lowly Jets. The Monday nighter against the Cowboys would be a bonus, but playing in such a tough division, Arizona really can't afford to lose games against teams that don't realistically have playoff hopes.
Tresa Tudrick
I think a win on Sunday against Carolina, which would make Arizona 3-1 is a must. Let's start there. You don't want to fall to 2-2 this early in the season. I think if they can win 2 out of the 3 games they'll still be considered a playoff contender.
Mark McClune
All three. You can’t lose to a Panthers team without Christian McCaffrey and a Jets team competing for the #1 pick. And if you want to be a playoff team, you’re competing with Dallas. You’ve got 2 games with the Seahawks & Rams, the Niners haven’t pulled up the stakes after all the injuries, the Bills are a contender, Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will no doubt summon some magic in a return to his home town, and there’s a trip to New England on 11/29. That’s a gauntlet. I’ll pencil in wins at the Giants and home to the Eagles.
Who's winning the game, and what's the final score?
Tresa Tudrick
I'm going to bet that Kyler Murray and this offense won't have three turnovers and hopefully the defense can start creating turnovers. The Cardinals are ranked 5th in the league in sacks and are the number one ranked third down defense so there is skill and ability to create some turnovers. Larry Fitzgerald pointed out in his weekly Zoom call that Murray is still young and only played in 20 NFL games give or take. He can't be perfect every single time. With that being stated, I think Murray bounces back and Arizona beats Carolina.
Final score: Cardinals 24, Panthers 14
Mark McClune
This game will tell us all we need to know about the Cardinals in 2020. A playoff team takes care of business, and they certainly have the talent to be there. Cards don’t play a perfect game but start to find themselves.
Final score: Cardinals 31, Panthers 23
Nick King
There's been a lot of talk about the veteran leadership in this locker room. This is a week that proves to be true. Vets like Corey Peters and D.J. Humphries rally this group after a humbling loss, and the offense plays its most complete game of the season.
Final score: Cardinals 34, Panthers 17